Roham Carrion Quiros has always carried with him a vision bigger than himself. As a former U.S. Marine and San Antonio entrepreneur, he is now President of the Central Texas Veteran Chamber of Commerce, an organization he built from the ground up to create opportunity, support, and recognition for those who served. Still in his mid-20s, his story exemplifies one of relentless drive, sacrifice, and the kind of determination that refuses to accept roadblocks as permanent.

Carrion's journey began far from the boardrooms and committees where he now advocates for veterans. In 2017, after finishing high school, he went straight into the U.S. Marine Corps, already deviating from a traditional path for a boy his age.

Discipline and service shaped him, but when he transitioned into civilian life, he carried the same spirit into business. He started with a home improvement company, working on everything from solar to full home conversions. That work eventually brought him in contact with advanced technologies, including a partnership with a renowned space tech company, where he was exposed to innovations that sparked a new vision.

"I loved that collaboration," he recalled. "We worked with an atmospheric water generator that used humidity to create water. That got me thinking, if we can do this, what else can we build into a home?"

What he wanted to build were smart homes, structures embedded with technology that could simplify lives and reduce costs. But he quickly realized such projects were priced only for the wealthy. To make them accessible for middle-class families, he searched for alternatives.

That's when he came across an article about 3D-printed houses in Germany. The concept was revolutionary. He found an entire home produced layer by layer by a machine, at a fraction of the cost of traditional construction. Carrion knew immediately that this could be the missing piece. "If I can print the houses and then add the tech, it would still be within reach for the middle class," he said.

But when he tried to bring that vision to Texas, he slammed into a wall of regulations. In the United States, 3D-printed homes were classified as "additive manufacturing" rather than construction. Inspectors looked at his structures and saw only foundations and roofing on paper, even when families could walk through completed houses. Approval was denied again and again. But he knew he couldn't give up.

It was in the midst of these battles that Carrion found another calling. While working with local chambers of commerce to try to push his projects through, he noticed a glaring absence.

In San Antonio, a city known for its veteran community, there was no dedicated veteran chamber. The discovery shocked him. He soon learned that the last veteran chamber had gone inactive in 2017, the same year he graduated from high school.

By 2022, after connecting with a few others who had similar ideas, he decided to take action. "There are chambers for Hispanic businesses, Black businesses, Asian businesses," he said. "But for veterans? I couldn't find anything. And this is Texas."

From there, the Central Texas Veteran Chamber of Commerce was born. Officially formed in 2023 alongside three other contributors, it now serves as a hub for veteran-owned businesses, offering programs that not only support but also equip veterans to succeed in civilian enterprise.

Among its flagship initiatives is Operation Business Readiness, a seven-week course that guides veterans step by step into entrepreneurship. "By the end of the program, you have to graduate with a registered business in your name," Carrion explained. "We're going to help them from start to finish, the proper way."

Membership also provides access to tools like the Bring Local Back Initiative, a platform that allows veteran-owned businesses to share services, referrals, and reviews across the community. Advocacy is another growing focus. Carrion and his team are working toward expanding the recognition and benefits that come with veteran-owned certifications. For him, this is about ensuring that veterans, no matter their field, receive the support they deserve.

Carrion speaks openly about donating blood and plasma just to raise the money to keep things moving in the early days. Today, he works tirelessly at the chamber without a paycheck, motivated purely by his belief in the mission. "Yes, I have my own agenda," he admits, acknowledging his dream of eventually bringing 3D-printed smart homes into reality. "But everything we're building here isn't just for me, it's for everyone. It's for every veteran who wants to build something of their own."

For Carrion, the Central Texas Veteran Chamber of Commerce goes beyond an organization; it's a bridge. A bridge between military service and civilian success, and between an unfinished dream of affordable smart homes and a thriving community of veterans who believe in building something greater together.

At an age when most are still finding their footing, Carrion has already laid the foundations for others to rise. And if his determination is any indication, the story of those 3D-printed homes may one day stand right alongside the story of the chamber he fought so hard to create.