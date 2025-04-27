Canada said Sunday that a man staged a deliberate attack by driving his car into a crowd at a Filipino street festival and killing nine people, but the assault was not considered to be terrorism.

With the country in shock a day before its national election, police spokesman Steve Rai said the lone 30-year-old male suspect arrested in the Saturday evening attack in the western city of Vancouver was known to police.

The Filipino community had gathered in the city's Sunset on Fraser neighborhood when festivalgoers were hit by a black SUV. The celebration called the Lapu Lapu Festival commemorates a Filipino anti-colonial leader from the 16th century.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, in a brief address to the nation, called the incident deliberate, saying Vancouver police describe it as "a car-ramming attack."

"Last night families lost a sister, a brother, a mother, a father, a son, or a daughter," he said, tearing up. "Those families are living every family's nightmare."

An AFP reporter saw police officers at the scene, with parts of the festival venue cordoned off.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said in a tweet "I am shocked by the horrific news emerging from Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day Festival tonight."

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos said in a statement he was "completely shattered to hear about the terrible incident."

Footage posted online and verified by AFP shows the black SUV with a damaged hood parked on a street littered with debris, meters from first aid crews tending to people lying on the ground.

Eyewitness Dale Selipe told the Vancouver Sun that she saw injured children on the street after the vehicle rammed into the crowd.

"There was a lady with her eyes staring up, one of her legs was already broken. One person was holding her hand trying to comfort her," Selipe told the newspaper.

Festival security guard Jen Idaba-Castaneto told a local news site that she saw bodies everywhere.

"You don't know who to help, here or there," she said.

In the capital Ottawa, Julie Dunbar, a semi-retiree out for a morning run, recalled an attack in 2018 in Toronto in which a man in a van killed 11 people.

"So it has occurred before, but I fear for the society that we live in, that these things can happen," said Dunbar, 72.

Saturday's event featured a parade, a film screening, dancing and a concert, with two members of the Black Eyed Peas featured on the lineup published by the organizers.

Lapu Lapu Day is celebrated in the Philippines in remembrance of Indigenous chief Lapulapu, who led his men to defeat Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in battle in 1521.

Canadians go to the polls Monday after an election race where candidates have wooed voters on issues including rising living costs and tackling US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Carney is favored to win after assuring voters he can stand up to Washington's barrage of sweeping tariffs and threats of annexation.