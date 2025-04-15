NVIDIA has made a significant move as the company has announced that it will officially move its AI chip manufacturing to the United States. This will be the first time that NVIDIA will create AI chips and complete supercomputers in the US as production previously took place in Taiwan.

With this move, NVIDIA is among the first to bring their manufacturing to US shores as part of the efforts to curb the reciprocal tariffs the Trump administration imposed against all foreign countries.

NVIDIA Moves AI Chip Manufacturing to Arizona, Texas

NVIDIA has confirmed via their latest announcement that its AI chip manufacturing and production are officially moving to the US. According to NVIDIA, it is currently working with manufacturing partners to design and build factories that cater to their needs, with several already starting today.

NVIDIA's partner, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), has already started producing the Blackwell chips at the foreign company's plants in Phoenix, Arizona.

The company likewise revealed that it is currently building supercomputer manufacturing plants in Texas, in partnership with Foxconn in Houston and with Winstron, which is based in Dallas.

NVIDIA's Move Amidst Exclusions

Moreover, NVIDIA revealed that the supply chain for manufacturing these AI chips and supercomputers is complex, which is why the company has also partnered with Amkor and SPIL for its packaging and testing in Arizona.

NVIDIA's latest announcement centers on four years of developments for these plants to fully deliver its products here in the US, with the company doing so amidst the exclusions from President Trump for the chip industry.

NVIDIA's Current Bread and Butter

Over the past years, NVIDIA has been a name that has become popular for its gaming technology and its help in building enterprise components for processes, but it has since evolved amidst the AI age.

Immediately, the company transformed their GPUs to help AI's development and has been one of the most popular names in the industry, which contributed to the LLMs that we know and use at present.

Because of this, NVIDIA has been hailed as the most valuable company in the world with a total valuation of $3.43 trillion at one point, particularly in November 2024. The company surpassed Apple during this time, who held this position for the longest time, and it is significantly attributed to NVIDIA's massive AI developments that resulted in processors for various partners.

While NVIDIA no longer holds the title, it is still at a massive advantage in the tech industry as the company still holds a top spot in the rankings and has active deals for their chip processing.

Originally published on Tech Times