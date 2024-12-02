Corporate employees at Olive Garden, a casual dining restaurant chain, became alarmed after seeing a diner's viral post showing a breadstick with mysterious letters and numbers stamped onto it.

"guys why is there letters on my olive garden breadstick," the TikTok user wrote in her video shared on Nov. 16.

The photo, which has been viewed more than 4 million times, showed a half-eaten breadstick with the letters "O" and "K" and the number "6" on it.

"We are concerned to see this," a representative from Olive Garden told the patron after her TikTok went viral. "Can you please send an email to social@olivegarden.com with your full name, and the location you went to?"

Several current and former Olive Garden employees theorized what they believe happened, with many declaring that the imprint was caused by how the breadsticks are stored.

"It's from the plastic bag they come in...when they sit in the freezer for a while that can happen," a current employee commented.

In a follow-up video, the diner said Olive Garden gifted her a $100 gift card for her troubles.

"Thank you Olive Gardens," she wrote.

