China's Shi Yuqi will rise to badminton world number one for the first time this week and is targeting Olympic glory in Paris to go with the milestone.

The 28-year-old dethrones Denmark's Viktor Axelsen as the top-ranked men's player, with the Games in the French capital just over six weeks away.

Shi underlined his scintillating form by winning his first Indonesia Open title on Sunday with a 21-9, 12-21, 21-14 victory over another Dane, Anders Antonsen.

Reigning Olympic champion Axelsen pulled out injured ahead of the event in Jakarta, meaning Shi would have become the new number one no matter what.

"Overall I think it was difficult for me to get to number one and also it wasn't a smooth passage for me to the title here," Shi said in the Indonesian capital.

"This tournament is seen as a practice before the Olympics," he added.

"I still don't know how far I will go, but I will do my best to become a champion there."

Axelsen rolled his ankle at the recent Singapore Open and pledged last week to "be back soon".