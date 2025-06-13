The New England Patriots will soon honor their all-time greatest icon in a larger-than-life fashion.

On August 8, the team will dedicate a 12-foot bronze statue of iconic quarterback Tom Brady in front of the Patriots Hall of Fame at Patriot Place, eternally etching him in Foxborough's history.

Tom Brady Statue Dedication Announced for August 2025

According to ESPN, the unveiling of the statue is timed to occur prior to the Patriots' first preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. The date, August 8, has significance as it coincides with "Tom Brady Day"—a tribute first established in 2024 during Brady's induction into the Hall of Fame.

The statue was initially scheduled to be unveiled during the last season. The event was, however, postponed because Brady had a tight schedule for broadcasting.

Presently, with everything in place, Patriots fans will finally have a permanent reminder celebrating their six-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady's June 2024 induction into the Hall of Fame was a night to be remembered. Over 60,000 fans filled Gillette Stadium to watch the historic moment.

Former favorite teammates and even veteran head coach Bill Belichick accompanied Brady onto the stage, all telling great stories and memories from his 20-year Patriots tenure.

That evening, the Patriots retired Brady's legendary No. 12 jersey and unveiled the statue project—a deserved honor to a quarterback who had turned the franchise into a dynasty.

A Generational Talent For Several Seasons

Tom Brady started in 2000 as a sixth-round draft choice. He took over the starting role in 2001 following an injury to Drew Bledsoe and guided the Patriots to an astonishing Super Bowl XXXVI victory over the heavily favored St. Louis Rams. That win prompted a succession of three Super Bowl championships in four years, making Brady a generational talent.

While in New England, Brady won six Super Bowl rings, three NFL MVP awards, and set several franchise records, such as 74,751 passing yards, 541 touchdowns, and 219 victories.

After joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he won his seventh Super Bowl, designating him as the greatest quarterback of all time. He concluded his career with an incredible 89,214 passing yards and 649 touchdown passes, both NFL records.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com