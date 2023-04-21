KEY POINTS Carlos Alvarez wins his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 13

Adonis Sevilleno sustains a dismal unanimous decision loss

Team Lakay could finish their campaign in Bangkok with a 2-1 slate

Team Lakay, one of the most prominent mixed martial arts (MMA) stables in Asia today, had an assorted bag of results on the undercard of ONE Friday Fights 13 on April 21.

The live event with a 12-bout lineup, held at the fabled Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, saw Team Lakay representatives Carlos Alvarez and Adonis Sevilleno take on tough opponents in their respective matches.

A 24-year-old prospect from the mountains of Baguio City in the Philippines, Alvarez impressed in his promotional debut as he obliterated Iran's Reza Abasi in a lopsided featherweight duel.

Alvarez, the brother-in-law of former ONE flyweight champion Geje Eustaquio, effortlessly imposed his will on his foe with his impeccable wrestling from the get-go.

"The Limitless" showcased his strength, manhandling Abasi at every juncture with perfectly-executed takedowns and then inflicting serious damage with a flurry of ground-and-pound.

In the second round, Alvarez sensed that Abasi was ripe for the picking as he took the Iranian to the mat and punished him with a combination of sharp elbows and shattering hammerfists.

With Abasi no longer having the ability to defend himself, veteran referee Herb Dean called a halt to the contest at the 3:50 mark of the second stanza, awarding the technical knockout victory to the newcomer from Team Lakay.

Alvarez improved his professional MMA record to 2-0 with the dominant win over Abasi, who fell to 1-2.

However, the same couldn't be said for Sevilleno, who suffered a setback in his bid to capture his first win under the ONE Championship banner against Enkh Orgil of Mongolia.

Despite Sevilleno's best efforts throughout the 145-pound catchweight tiff, Orgil proved to be a formidable foe, utilizing his superior striking and grappling skills to secure a clear-cut unanimous decision victory.

It was a disappointing outcome for Sevilleno, who is now 0-2 in the promotion with a downgraded win-loss slate of 2-4. Meanwhile, the Road To ONE: Mongolia grand champion moved up to an 8-2 standing.

Team Lakay could close out their campaign in Bangkok with a bang on Saturday morning, April 22 (Friday evening, April 21 in the United States) as Jhanlo Sangiao is penciled to square off with Argentina's Matias Farinelli in a 149-pound catchweight clash at ONE Fight Night 9.