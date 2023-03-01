KEY POINTS More than 1 million Ukrainians are homeless because of Russia's invasion

Most of the housing destroyed in the war thus far are in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kyiv

Ukraine;s government currently has around $459 million to pay for the damages

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left more than 1 million Ukrainians homeless, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian citizens have submitted more than 335,145 applications concerning 23 million square meters (5,683 acres) worth of damaged or Russian-destroyed housing, according to Olena Shuliak, the deputy chairwoman of the Ukrainian parliament's Committee on State Building, Local Governance, Regional, and Urban Development.

"We understand that this figure is not final," the official, who is also the chairwoman of Ukraine's Coordination Council, said during a briefing at one of the offices of the Media Center Ukraine civic initiative.

Most of the applications were from Ukraine's Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kyiv provinces, with all three also accounting for the "majority" of destroyed housing, according to Shuliak.

Ukraine's government will develop a resolution to determine the compensation for each region of the country within two months, she said.

The state supposedly has 17 billion hryvnias, or around $459,266,390, to pay for the damaged housing.

This amount is the first money the Ukrainian government has received from the seized assets of the subsidiaries of Russia's state-owned banking and financial services company Sberbank, according to Shuliak.

"We hope that all the other seized funds and property will also be transferred to the fund for liquidation of the consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian federation," the Ukrainian official said.

"These funds are meant to be used primarily to compensate citizens for destroyed and damaged housing, without waiting for Russia to pay reparations," she added.

In addition to destroying homes and forcing residents to flee, Russia's invasion has also killed 8,101 civilians in Ukraine, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

These fatalities included 488 children, the agency said in its most recent casualty report released Monday.

Most of the recorded civilian casualties are believed to have been caused "by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes," the OHCHR said.

But considering the delays in the receipt of information and the need for reports to be verified, the actual figures could be "considerably higher," according to the organization.

Russia resorted to launching waves of missile and drone attacks against civilian targets and energy infrastructure in Ukraine starting late last year as it faced setbacks in the war.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of trying "to achieve with terror and murder what it wasn't able to achieve [on the battlefield]."