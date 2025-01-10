An exciting announcement about a Pakistani airline resuming its flights to Paris after a four-year suspension should have been cause for celebration but the ominous ad has, instead, left social media calling for the creative team's dismissal.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) shared the announcement on its official X account on Friday, with an ad showing an airplane heading for the Eiffel Tower with the caption: "Paris, We're Coming Today."

Social media users, however, quickly pointed out the ad's poor design.

"I think every pakistani should clarify that this plane isn't aiming for Eiffel tower. And the designer should be fired ASAP," one X user responded.

"I'd have a word with your marketing department on this one chief," another added.

Others drew comparisons to an earlier ad from the airline that showed a PIA plane reflected against the Twin Towers.

"You can't be serious this time! This was back in 70s. Fire your designer!" X user @muzairb reiterated.

Another social media user joked about saving a screenshot of the tweet and ad before it's inevitably deleted.

Flights from Pakistan to Europe were suspended in June 2020 over safety concerns after a Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed during a failed landing in the country's capital city of Karachi.

The European Union lifted the suspension on Friday and direct flights from Pakistan to Europe resumed immediately.

