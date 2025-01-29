Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is removing the security detail for former top US military officer Mark Milley -- a foe of President Donald Trump -- and suspending his security clearance, the Pentagon said.

The retired general, who reportedly once labeled Trump a "fascist" to a journalist, is the latest official-turned-critic to see their security protection pulled since Trump began his second term last week.

Hegseth informed Milley "that he is revoking the authorization for his security detail and suspending his security clearance as well," Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement late Tuesday.

Milley was named by Trump during his first administration as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but their relationship deteriorated sharply.

Milley is believed to be under threat from Tehran for overseeing the 2020 US drone strike ordered by Trump that killed powerful Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

"The secretary may determine whether it is appropriate to reopen his military grade review determination," Ullyot added.

Milley retired as a four-star general, but that process could see him demoted in retirement.

Trump has repeatedly promised "retribution" against his opponents and threatened some with criminal prosecution.

Trump was enraged after Milley told journalist Bob Woodward that the Republican was "fascist to the core" and a "dangerous person."

Milley also revealed he had secretly called his Chinese counterpart after the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by Trump's supporters to reassure Beijing that the United States remained "stable" and had no intention to attack China.

Trump subsequently wrote on his Truth Social network that "in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!" for Milley.

The general stepped down as chairman in 2023 at a ceremony in which he took a final swipe at Trump.

"We don't take an oath to a king, or queen, or a tyrant or a dictator," Milley said of American troops. "And we don't take an oath to a wannabe dictator."

Milley's portrait honoring his service as chairman of the Joint Chiefs was taken down at the Pentagon on the day that Trump was sworn in.

The removal of the painting came after former president Joe Biden preemptively pardoned Milley and other Trump opponents in one of his last acts in office.

Trump has also revoked security from former secretary of state Mike Pompeo and former national security advisor John Bolton, believed to be facing the same threat from Iran.

Bolton has become one of Trump's most outspoken critics since leaving the White House, while Pompeo briefly considered a Republican run for president, reportedly annoying Trump.

The president has also removed security protection from Anthony Fauci, who led the country's fight against Covid-19 starting in Trump's first term, and has received death threats over his handling of the pandemic.

Senior Republican senators have urged him to reconsider.

But the White House remained defiant over the decision Wednesday, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt echoing comments from Trump that officials were not entitled to security protection and clearances for life.

"The individuals you're mentioning are quite wealthy, I understand, so they can get their own private security if they wish," she told reporters.