KEY POINTS Contestants were asked which country has a president with the name play of "Ferdinand Magellan Jr."

Philippine President Marcos already took ten overseas trips since assuming office in June 2022

A Philippine opposition senator urged Marcos to focus on resolving issues at home

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was featured in the latest episode of the long-running U.S. game show "Jeopardy!"

During the final segment of the show, host Mayim Bialik asked the three contestants about which country has a president who has "taken so many foreign trips" since assuming office in 2022, Philippine news outlet ABS-CBN News reported.

"In office from 2022, the president of this country has taken so many foreign trips a play on his name is 'Ferdinand Magellan Jr.,'" Bialik asked Jeopardy contestants.

Avi Gupta, a Stanford University student and one of the show's contestants, got the correct answer after he entered, "What [is] the Philippines?"

Bialik confirmed that the world leader mentioned in the question was Marcos Jr., also known by his nickname "Bongbong."

Gupta ended up winning the game with $21,300.

This was not the first time a Marcos was featured in the game show.

In June, "Jeopardy!" asked its contestants to identify the Philippine president who fled in Hawaii in 1986 and allegedly "stuffed $7.7 million into suitcases."

Megan Wachspress, a California lawyer and returning champion of the show, correctly answered, "who is Marcos," referring to Ferdinand Sr., the current Philippine president's father, Philippine online news outlet Interaksyon reported.

According to the Philippine government, Marcos took ten foreign trips in just 7 months.

Marcos has already visited Indonesia, Singapore, the U.S., Cambodia, Thailand, Belgium, China, Switzerland, and Japan.

Marcos' frequent overseas trips irked Philippine opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros.

Hontiveros noted that while the Philippine leader's foreign trips aim to woo investors and generate jobs at home, Marcos should focus on solving domestic issues, including the spiraling cost-of-living problem.

"It's a bit disproportionate that he takes more than one trip per month, while the [Filipino] people are suffering not only every week but every day from the issues," Hontiveros said, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

"I don't take it was a good thing to do and to be seen as doing in the first months," the Filipino senator added.

Malacañang, the Philippine presidential office, defended Marcos, arguing that his trips abroad have generated almost $63 billion from 116 investment pledges or projects.

But Solita Collas-Monsod, a former Philippine socio-economic secretary, said in an interview with CNN Philippines that foreign investment pledges are "nothing but words."

The Filipino economist noted that when former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte visited China, the Asian superpower promised him $23 billion in investments, but the Philippines only received $2 billion.

Last month, Marcos promised to reduce his foreign travels this year and focus on finalizing agreements forged during his previous trips.

But the Philippine president insisted that foreign trips are important to showcase his country as an investment destination.