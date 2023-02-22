KEY POINTS According to the Philippines, the Subic Bay could be one of the military bases Washington can use

The naval base in Subic Bay was once the largest military post in Asia for the U.S.

The Philippines Navy also has a base in Subic Bay

Authorities in the Philippines said the military operation in a former U.S. naval base in Subic Bay must resume amid growing tensions from Beijing over the South China Sea dispute and the threat to Taiwan.

The plan comes as the U.S. and the Philippines expand their military partnership amid the escalating rivalry between Washington and Beijing.

Speaking to Nikkei Asia, Rolen Paulino--head of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority--said the proximity of the Subic's deep harbor to both the South China Sea and Taiwan makes it an ideal option for military operations.

"It's very strategic," he said. "It's only an hour away from Taiwan. It is about 30 minutes away by F-14."

Authorities in the Philippines believe as the threat from China continues to rise, especially after the spy balloon incident over the United States, the Subic Bay could be one of the military bases Washington can use. However, Paulino added "higher level" officials would take the final decision.

The naval base in Subic Bay, once the largest military post in Asia for the U.S., has been closed for over 30 years. The Philippines Navy also has a base in Subic Bay.

The U.S. and the Philippines have been working to reestablish military strength together in light of China's rigorous efforts to take control of disputed islands in the South China Sea.

The U.S. was granted access to four more military outposts in January by Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, making the total number nine. The locations of the new sites have not been made public.

China has made constant efforts to militarize and reclaim islands in the South China Sea. This has raised concerns for the Philippines and other neighboring countries.

Most recently, the defense chiefs of the U.S. and the Philippines discussed the "concerning developments" in the South China Sea.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Philippine Officer in Charge of the Department of National Defense Carlito Galvez today to discuss concerning developments in the South China Sea, including a recent incident in which the People's Republic of China (PRC) Coast Guard directed a military-grade laser at the crew of a Philippine Coast Guard vessel lawfully operating around Second Thomas Shoal," Pentagon said in a statement.

"Secretary Austin underscored the United States' commitment to supporting the lawful rights and operations of the Philippines in the South China Sea," the Pentagon said.