Drivers and operators of traditional jeepney public transport trucks, which are a cultural symbol of the Philippines, are preparing to hold a week-long transport strike to oppose the government's plan to phase out the vehicles.

Some transport groups, including drivers of 40,000 traditional jeepneys and UV Express units in Metro Manila, will hold a transport strike from March 6 to 12 to protest the Philippine government's Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program, which aims to replace traditional jeepneys with vehicles powered by more environment-friendly fuels, GMA News reported.

In an interview with Japan Times, Mody Floranda, the leader of the jeepney driver association Piston, said the modernization program would push small-time Filipino jeepney operators into debt through loans and maintenance issues and could spell the risk of bankruptcy.

Floranda noted that they are not against modernization and are only opposed to the steep costs of modernizing the jeepneys.

"We are not against modernization," Floranda said. "Why can't the government support local manufacturers to come up with cheaper transport units instead of importing costly and outdated models from other countries?"

Ricardo Rebano, a bus operator and the president of the transport group Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines, also complained about the costs of the modernization program.

Rebano said his corporation took out a loan of about $614,000 from a Philippine state-owned bank to purchase 15 modern jeepneys. But he said they are now struggling to meet repayments and interest due to high diesel prices and workers' salaries.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already appealed to transport groups to rethink their planned strikes, saying that Filipino commuters would suffer, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

While he is pushing through with the modernization program, Marcos admitted that its implementation was not done properly. He promised that the government will conduct further studies on it.

The Philippine president also proposed that some traditional jeepneys should still be allowed on roads provided they are in "good condition" despite their age.

In a memorandum circular released by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), an agency under the Philippine Department of Transportation, traditional jeepney operators have until June 30 to shift to modern jeepneys.

According to LTFRB, individual operators of traditional jeepneys must organize themselves as a cooperative or join a corporation as part of the modernization program.

LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III said about 60% of the 185,000 traditional jeepneys have been replaced so far.

The government's approved list of modern jeepneys costs as much as $50,000 each.

The Philippine Senate urged the LTFRB to postpone its June 30 deadline for traditional jeepneys until the concerns raised by drivers and operators have been resolved.