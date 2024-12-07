A three-story apartment building in the Netherlands was reduced to rubble and ash by explosions that killed at least three people on Saturday morning.

The cause of the blasts in The Hague wasn't immediately clear and there was little hope any more survivors would be pulled from the debris.

"The chance that living people will be found is very small," Mayor Jan van Zanen said, according to Reuters.

The Hague's fire service said emergency workers were "busy rescuing and searching for people and fighting the fire," according to the Guardian.

Police said they were looking for a car that was spotted speeding away from the scene and asked witnesses to provide additional information or video footage.

The first explosion took place shortly after 6 a.m. and was followed by a bigger blast, van Zanen said.

There were conflicting accounts of the number of casualties, with the Associated Press quoting van Zanen as saying three bodies were recovered.

Emergency authorities said four people were rescued and taken to the hospital, AP said.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on social media that he was "shocked by the terrible images of a collapsed apartment building in The Hague.

"My thoughts go out to the victims, all other people involved and the emergency services who are now working on the scene," he wrote.

Originally published by Latin Times