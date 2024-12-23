A Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong to Boston faced significant delays when a belligerent passenger allegedly assaulted fellow travelers, forcing the plane to ground.

Flight CX812 departed Hong Kong for Boston on Dec. 21, but was forced to land at Tokyo's Haneda Airport due to the escalating incident, Aviation A2Z reported.

Witnesses reported that the disruptive individual's unruly behavior endangered onboard safety, prompting swift action from the crew.

Tokyo police detained the passenger upon landing, and Cathay Pacific permanently banned them from all future flights. The airline issued an apology to affected travelers, emphasizing its commitment to safety and offering meal vouchers or lounge access as compensation.

The disruption caused a significant delay, with passengers arriving in Boston nearly 15 hours behind schedule after returning to Hong Kong for a new crew and aircraft.

Despite the inconvenience, the airline reaffirmed that passenger safety remains its top priority.