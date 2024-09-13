Sony Music is reportedly in advanced talks to buy the music rights to Pink Floyd for about $500 million.

The negotiations over the English rock group's music catalog have been made difficult by the personal differences between band members Roger Waters and David Gilmour, the Financial Times reported, citing several people close to the talks.

Discussions have been launched over the years to acquire the band's music rights - one of the most lucrative in the music industry - attracting bidders like Hipgnosis, Warner Music and BMG, according to the paper.

Pink Floyd had some of the most memorable rock hits over the past 50 years, including "Money," "Wish You Were Here," "Another Brick in the Wall" and "Comfortably Numb."

While the discussions with Sony Music are continuing, the publication said there is no guarantee of reaching a deal because of the past hurdles.

Sony Music is also in talks to buy Queen's music catalog for $1 billion.

In 2021, Sony Music announced it had acquired the recorded music and songwriting catalog of Bruce Springsteen in an estimated $550 million deal.