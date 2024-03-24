Pope Francis Skips Homily At Palm Sunday Mass
Pope Francis made an unexpected decision to forego delivering his homily during the Palm Sunday Mass service at the Vatican. Despite this departure from the usual practice, he continued to preside over the service and later participated in a procession, traveling in the popemobile.
According to Reuters, Pope Francis's decision to skip delivering the homily during the Palm Sunday Mass service at the Vatican was unexpected, especially considering that the service marks the start of Holy Week, the most revered week in the Christian calendar leading up to Easter.
Although it's not unusual for the Pope to occasionally skip delivering homilies on Easter Sunday, this instance marks the first time Pope Francis has opted out of giving a homily on Palm Sunday, reported the AP.
In recent weeks, the 87-year-old Pope Francis has experienced health concerns that have prompted aides to read several of his speeches on his behalf. His recent bout of ill health, which led him to undergo tests at the hospital on 28th February, has been a cause for attention and concern.
Twice before during his papacy, Pope Francis has been hospitalized for abdominal surgery. In 2021, he underwent a 10-day hospital stay for the removal of a portion of his large intestine, highlighting the need for vigilance regarding his health.
During the service, Pope Francis actively participated by leading prayers and concluded the Mass with a lengthy appeal for peace. He expressed prayers for the families affected by what he described as an "inhuman" attack at a suburban Moscow concert hall. Pope Francis emphasized the importance of remembering the plight of Ukraine, referring to it as "the martyred Ukraine." Additionally, he urged prayers and thoughts for Gaza, a region experiencing significant suffering, along with numerous other conflict zones around the world.
Holy Week and Easter constitute a demanding schedule for the Pope. On Thursday, he plans to travel to a prison outside Rome to participate in the foot-washing ritual with female prisoners. Then, on Good Friday, he is expected to attend services at both St. Peter's Basilica and the Colosseum.
On Easter Saturday evening, he will preside over a lengthy evening liturgy. Finally, on Easter Sunday, he will deliver his "Urbi et Orbi" blessing, extending his blessings to the city of Rome and the world.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
