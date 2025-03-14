Pope Francis marked a month in hospital Friday, with football players sending him messages of support for his recovery from pneumonia, including the captain of his favourite team, San Lorenzo.

Francis, 88, has been in Rome's Gemelli hospital since February 14 and has suffered a series of breathing crises, with doctors initially warning his life was at risk.

While the head of the Catholic Church was declared out of imminent danger earlier this week, the Vatican has yet to give an indication as to how long his recovery might take, or when he might return home.

"Dear Pope Francis, from here, from your home, from your club, from your beloved San Lorenzo, we send you a big hug," team captain Iker Muniain said in a video posted Friday.

The Argentine pope loves football and has long supported the San Lorenzo club in Buenos Aires, where he went to watch matches with his father as a boy.

"We wish you a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing you here as soon as possible. A big hug, bye!" Muniain said, standing on a pitch wearing the team's red and blue kit.

Muniain's message was posted on the Instagram page of We Play For Peace, a sporting and peace initiative supported by the pope.

Other messages included thoughts and prayers from Brazilian player Neymar -- who sent Francis "much strength at this moment" -- and from Croatian Ivan Rakitic and Italian Ciro Ferrara.

In another sporting show of support, the organisers of Rome's marathon said the 30,000 participants would observe 42 seconds of silence -- one per kilometre -- for the pope ahead of Sunday's race.

Francis was "stable" Friday, the Vatican press office said, after passing a "quiet night" on the 10th floor of the Rome hospital that has a suite reserved for pontiffs.

Although he is no longer in critical condition, the pope is still receiving respiratory assistance through a nasal cannula during the day and an oxygen mask at night.

On Friday he joined prayer and meditation services at the Vatican via video link, without being seen, as in previous days.

He also did some physiotherapy, the press office said.

Meanwhile the Vatican's diplomatic corps took part in a mass for Francis led by Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky published a message on X saying he had spoken to Parolin and "wished Pope Francis a speedy recovery".

Francis marked 12 years of his papacy on Thursday, celebrating with a small piece of cake, according to the press office.

It said it would issue another medical bulletin Friday evening, but might stop sending a daily morning update.

Talk is now turning to when he might go home.

But Francis's hospital stay, the longest and most difficult of his papacy, has raised doubts about his ability to lead the world's nearly 1.4 billion Catholics.

"It takes time for an 88-year-old body affected by bilateral pneumonia to recover, also in terms of energy, of strength," the press office said.