A still-convalescing Pope Francis said Thursday he was doing "as best I can" as he visited inmates at Rome's central jail before Easter.

The 88-year-old Argentine pontiff spent about a half hour at Regina Coeli, a dilapidated jail in the centre of the capital that is one of Italy's most overcrowded.

Francis individually greeted about 70 detainees as well as prison management and staff, the Vatican said in a statement.

The smiling pope was later seen in the passenger seat of his white Fiat 500 vehicle as he departed.

"Every time I enter these places I ask, 'Why them and not me?'" he told a crowd of journalists in a weak, raspy voice.

Asked by a reporter how he was experiencing this year's "complicated" Easter week following his weeks of hospitalisation and convalescence, he answered: "I live it as best I can."

The Jesuit is under doctors' orders to rest for two months following his release from hospital on March 23 after five weeks of treatment for pneumonia in both lungs.

But the head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics has instead made a spate of surprise recent appearances -- from a private meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla, to an impromptu visit inside St. Peter's Basilica, where he met pilgrims and admired restoration work.

At Regina Coeli, Francis did not engage in the traditional rite of washing the feet, which commemorates the gesture of Christ for the apostles.

"Every year I like to do in prison what Jesus did on Holy Thursday, the washing of the feet," the pope told the inmates, according to the Vatican.

"This year I can't do it, but I can and wish to be close to you. I pray for you and for your families."

Since becoming pope in 2013, Francis has carried out the washing of the feet rite outside the Vatican, including for repentant mafia members behind bars, for women or teenagers behind bars, or for the sick or disabled.

In Christian tradition, Maundy Thursday commemorates the last meal of Christ, known as the Last Supper, with his 12 apostles.

It is a highlight of Holy Week, which commemorates the last days of Christ before his resurrection at Easter.

Due to his fragile health, the pope has reduced his normally packed schedule for Holy Week.

He does not plan to preside over Saturday's evening's Easter vigil nor Easter Sunday mass at the Vatican, both of which have been delegated to cardinals.