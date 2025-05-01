South Korea's military said Thursday that it is investigating the possibility that Russia may have helped North Korea build its newly unveiled 5,000-ton warship, named Choe Hyon.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns over deepening military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow.

North Korea officially presented the destroyer-class vessel this week during a high-profile weapons test overseen by Kim Jong Un, who described the ship as being outfitted with the country's "most powerful weapons."

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the vessel is expected to enter into operation early next year.

The ship's unveiling is notable not just for its size, but for its potential firepower. Some analysts suggest the Choe Hyon could eventually be equipped with short-range tactical nuclear missiles, marking a significant escalation in North Korea's naval capabilities.

Speaking at a briefing in Seoul, Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) spokesperson Lee Sung-jun raised concerns about potential external assistance.

"Looking at the weapons and equipment that were revealed, we believe that there is a possibility that they received technology, funds or assistance from Russia," Lee said.

"We are conducting a more detailed analysis."

Lee also noted that although the vessel has been showcased publicly, it may not be combat-ready for some time.

"In the case of warships it takes several years to build and even after completion it takes additional time for them to become operational," he explained. "So although the Choe Hyon has been unveiled it seems likely that considerably more time will be needed for its (operational) deployment."

This possible collaboration comes as the two countries visibly strengthen their ties. Earlier this week, North Korea confirmed for the first time that it had deployed troops to Russia to support Moscow in its war in Ukraine. In addition, Pyongyang and Moscow announced that they had begun building the first road bridge connecting the two nations.

During the weapons test, Kim Jong Un reportedly instructed officials to work on "accelerating the nuclear armament of the navy." KCNA said that the ship's firepower was "effectively combined" with various missile capabilities, including "supersonic cruise missile, strategic cruise missile and tactical ballistic missile."

Although Pyongyang has not revealed all technical specifications of the Choe Hyon, the vessel's display is seen as a strategic move to demonstrate progress in its weapons programs and reaffirm its alliance with Russia.

South Korea's military continues to assess the capabilities of the warship and the potential implications of Russia's involvement. The investigation is ongoing, and officials expect to release more information following further analysis.

