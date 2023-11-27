Pope Francis is improving after suffering from flu symptoms at the weekend, the Vatican said Monday, noting that the 86-year-old pontiff was postponing some appointments during his recovery.

"The pope's condition is good and stable, he has no fever and his respiratory situation is clearly improving," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

On Saturday, Francis cancelled his scheduled activities due to what the Vatican called "light flu symptoms", but a CT scan ruled out "risks of pulmonary complications."

Bruni reiterated Monday that the scan had ruled out pneumonia, "but it showed lung inflammation causing some breathing difficulties".

"For more effective treatment, a cannula was inserted for infusion of intravenous antibiotic therapy," he said, describing the thin tube that can insert fluids into the body.

Some important appointments had been postponed, Bruni said, while less taxing ones were still on the pope's schedule.

Due to his condition at the weekend, Francis recited the traditional Angelus prayer on Sunday from his residence rather than overlooking St Peter's Square.

The leader of 1.3 billion Catholics is due to make a much-anticipated speech at the UN climate summit in Dubai next Saturday.

Francis has suffered a series of health issues since his election in 2013, from hip problems, knee pain and weight gain, to an inflamed colon and respiratory infection.

He now relies on a wheelchair due to recurring knee pain and underwent surgery in June to remove a hernia.