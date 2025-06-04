Haribo has recalled a batch of its popular Happy Cola F!ZZ gummies in the Netherlands after consumers reported dizziness, prompting an investigation that revealed possible cannabis contamination.

The recall was triggered after members of a Dutch family experienced unusual symptoms, like dizziness, after eating the soda-shaped candies, local outlet Hart van Nederland reported. Their complaints led to a probe by the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA), which confirmed traces of cannabis in the sampled gummies.

On Monday, Haribo announced it had issued a full recall across the Netherlands for the affected product. The company said it is cooperating with Dutch authorities to determine how the contamination occurred.

At this time, Haribo believes the issue is limited to one specific batch with a best-before date of January 2026, and emphasized that no other countries appear to be affected. Haribo is offering full refunds to customers who purchased bags from the tainted batch and has urged the public not to consume any of the recalled products.

"The safety of our consumers is our highest priority," the company said in a statement to the New York Post, adding that the recall is a precautionary measure.

The NVWA continues to investigate the source of the contamination, and Haribo has not released further details on whether foul play or a production error is suspected.

