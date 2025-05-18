Voters in Portugal went to the polls Sunday for the country's third general election in three years, with Prime Minister Luis Montenegro tipped to win, but without an overall majority.

Final opinion polls suggested his centre-right Democratic Alliance (AD) was ahead of the Socialist Party (PS) and set to pick up more votes than in the last election in 2024.

But he looks set to again fall short of the 116 seats required in the 230-member parliament for a ruling majority.

The far-right Chega party looked on track to finish third once more. While that could in theory make it a potential kingmaker, Montenegro has refused to govern with the populist movement.

The election in the European Union member state of around 10 million people comes the bloc grapples with global trade tensions and tries to strengthen its defences.

At a final rally in Lisbon on Friday, Montenegro urged voters to give him a stronger mandate so Portugal could better face this "geopolitical turmoil".

"We have to do our part at home and we have to be part of the solutions abroad, in Europe and in the world. And for that we need a strong government," he said.

After casting his ballot in the northern town of Espinho, Montenegro expressed confidence the election would result in greater "stability".

Maria Lopes, a 63-year-old local council employee, said she was not so optimistic.

"It's going to be difficult," she said as she voted in Almada, south of Lisbon. "Unfortunately, I don't think things are going to change."

Turnout at 4:00 pm (1600 GMT) stood at 48.3 percent, down from 52 percent in 2024, the interior ministry reported.

Sunday's election was called after Montenegro, a 52-year-old lawyer, lost a parliamentary vote of confidence in March.

He had proposed the confidence vote himself following accusations of conflicts of interest stemming from his consultancy business. The company had several clients that hold government contracts.

Montenegro has denied wrongdoing, saying he has not been involved in the running of the consultancy.

But socialist leader Pedro Nuno Santos, a 48-year-old economist, has accused Montenegro of engineering the election "to avoid explaining himself" to a parliamentary enquiry.

Surveys however suggest many voters are not troubled by the case.

"It hasn't really had the dimension that the opposition would have hoped for in the campaign," said University of Lisbon political analyst Felipa Raimundo.

Montenegro has cut income taxes for young people, raised pensions and toughened immigration policy, vowing to end what he called a "wide-open doors" policy.

Under a previous Socialist government, Portugal became one of Europe's most open countries for immigrants.

Between 2017 and 2024, the number of foreigners living in the country quadrupled, reaching about 15 percent of the total population.

Montenegro's government announced during the campaign the expulsion of some 18,000 irregular immigrants, leading to accusations it was pandering to far-right voters.

Tiago Manso, a 33-year-old economist, applauded the government's moves to cut taxes for youths and restrict immigration as he voted for Montenegro's Democratic Alliance in Lisbon.

The country's struggling public services where unable to cope with the influx, he told AFP.

"If the country doesn't create new schools, new hospitals, it can't keep its doors open to everyone," he added.

Like other far-right parties that have gained ground across Europe, Chega has tapped into hostility to immigration and concerns over crime.

But Chega has also faced embarrassment, including allegations that one of its lawmakers repeatedly stole luggage from airport carousels and sold the contents online.

Speaking to reporters after casting his ballot, Ventura insisted he felt better. Anyone "who's upset, who wants change", should go and vote, he said.