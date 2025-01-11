The prime minister of Greenland pushed back at President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to take over the Arctic nation, saying "we do not want to be Americans."

Prime Minister Múte Egede, speaking alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen on Friday, sounded open to speaking with Trump but was adamant about what the people of Greenland want.

"Greenland is for the Greenlandic people. We do not want to be Danish, we do not want to be American. We want to be Greenlandic," Egede said, the Associated Press reported.

Trump sent shockwaves through Europe this week when he said he wasn't against using military force or economic pressure to acquire the autonomous territory of Denmark because of national security concerns.

The incoming president also talked about taking back the Panama Canal and making Canada the 51st state.

Egede said he understands Trump's interest in the mineral-rich country because of its strategic location.

He also acknowledged that Greenland is part of North America and "a place that the Americans see as part of their world."

Egede said he is open to talking about what "unites us."

"Cooperation is about dialogue. Cooperation means that you will work towards solutions," Egede, a supporter of Greenland's independence, said.

The prime minister of Denmark, a NATO ally, also signaled cooperation with Washington.

"The debate on Greenlandic independence and the latest announcements from the U.S. show us the large interest in Greenland," Frederiksen said. "Events which set in motion a lot of thoughts and feelings with many in Greenland and Denmark."

"The U.S. is our closest ally, and we will do everything to continue a strong cooperation," she continued.

