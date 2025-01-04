The Prince and Princess of Wales said they are "shocked" by the death of the stepson of William's former nanny, who was among the 14 killed when a man plowed through a crowd of revelers in New Orleans on New Year's Day.

"Catherine and I have been shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Ed Pettifer," the royal family wrote on X.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Pettifer family and all those innocent people who have been tragically impacted by this horrific attack," he said.

Pettifer, 31, of London was killed when a Texas man inspired by the terror group ISIS drove a rental Ford F-150 along Bourbon Street, killing 14.

Police shot Shamsud-Din Jabbar when he engaged officers in a gunfight after crashing the vehicle.

Pettifer's stepmother, Alexandra Pettifer, also known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, was a nanny to Prince William and Prince Harry, Sky News reported.

London's Metropolitan Police confirmed on Saturday that Pettifer died in the attack.

Pettifer's family said they were "devastated" by the news.

"The entire family are devastated at the tragic news of Ed's death in New Orleans. He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew and a friend to so many," they said in a statement published on the Metropolitan Police's website.

"We will all miss him terribly. Our thoughts are with the other families who have lost their family members due to this terrible attack. We request that we can grieve the loss of Ed as a family in private," it continued.

