KEY POINTS Prince William thanked U.K. troops during a Wednesday visit to a military base in Rzeszów, Poland

The base, which is about an hour's drive away from the Ukrainian border, also has Polish and American troops

William later visited Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, and he is set to meet with Poland's president Thursday

The United Kingdom's Prince William traveled near the Polish border with Ukraine Wednesday afternoon to meet with British soldiers.

William thanked U.K. troops stationed at an air defense military base in the southeastern Polish city of Rzeszów, which is about an hour's drive away from the Ukrainian border, The Guardian reported.

The base, also stationing troops from Poland and the United States, is helping to support Ukraine, according to the outlet.

"I just wanted to come here in person to say thank you for all that you're doing, keeping everyone safe out here and keeping an eye on what's going on. So, just a big thank you for what you do on a day-to-day basis," William said as he addressed British soldiers.

"You're doing a really important job out here and defending our freedoms is really important, and everyone back home thoroughly supports you," the Prince of Wales added.

🇬🇧🇵🇱 🤝 🇺🇦



This afternoon I travelled to Poland to meet British and Polish troops, where I heard about their extraordinary work in support of Ukraine.



My message to them on behalf of all of us, thank you!

In addition to visiting his country's servicemembers, William also met with Polish soldiers at the 3rd Brigade Territorial Defense Force base in Rzeszów.

He later flew to Warsaw to visit a Ukrainian refugee center, where he met some of the 300 women and children housed there, according to a report by British state-owned broadcaster BBC.

"It's fantastic to be back in Poland. Our nations have strong ties. Through our co-operation in support of the people of Ukraine and their freedom, which are also our freedoms and yours, these ties are further strengthened," William said upon landing in the Polish capital.

The British heir apparent also wanted to "pay tribute to the inspiring humanity of the Polish people."

"You have opened your hearts as much as your homes," the royal said.

The welcoming community and supportive volunteers here are doing so much to help those in need.



It's clear to see how the 300 Ukrainian women and children staying here can remain so positive having experienced such hardship.

More than 8.1 million refugees from Ukraine have been recorded across Europe, data provided by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees showed. There are nearly 1.6 million refugees in Poland alone.

William's visit to Rzeszów was reportedly kept secret until he arrived in Warsaw over security concerns.

His surprise two-day visit to Poland, which was made at the request of the U.K. government, will include a Thursday meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the Presidential Palace.

The royal is also scheduled to visit a local food hall to speak with Ukrainian refugees and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a monument dedicated to the unknown Polish soldiers who gave their lives for their country.

William, who voiced support for Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion more than a year ago, last traveled to Poland in 2017 with his wife, Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

Poland has pledged 2.4 billion euros' ($2.6 billion) worth of military aid to Ukraine, making it the third largest donor of military aid next only to the U.S. and U.K., according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, an independent nonprofit economic research institute and think tank based in Germany.