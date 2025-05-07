Deadly clashes between India and Pakistan have prompted concern and calls for restraint from around the world on Wednesday.

The violence was the worst to erupt between the nuclear-armed neighbours and arch-foes in two decades.

Here are key reactions:

"We call on both India and Pakistan to prioritise peace and stability, remain calm and restrained and avoid taking actions that further complicate the situation," China's foreign ministry said.

"It's a shame, we just heard about it," said US President Donald Trump.

"I just hope it ends very quickly," he later added.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio "is encouraging India and Pakistan to re-open a channel between their leadership to defuse the situation and prevent further escalation," said US National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes, after Rubio spoke with his counterparts from India and Pakistan.

"The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries." said the spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan," he added.

"We understand India's desire to protect itself against the scourge of terrorism, but we obviously call on both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint to avoid escalation and, of course, to protect civilians," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, said in an interview on TF1 television.

"Our message would be that we are a friend, a partner to both countries. We stand ready to support both countries. Both have a huge interest in regional stability, in dialogue, in de-escalation and anything we can do to support that, we are here and willing to do," UK Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said told BBC radio.

Russia's foreign ministry said it was "deeply concerned by the escalation of military confrontation", called "on the parties to exercise restraint to prevent further deterioration" and said it hoped tensions could be "resolved through peaceful, diplomatic means."