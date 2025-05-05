Pro-EU Romania is facing a possible foreign policy shift, with a far-right leader -- and fan of US President Donald Trump -- topping the first round of a tense election rerun and now up against a centrist mayor for president.

While politicians opposed to Trump's policies have won in Canada and Australia recently, George Simion, who leads the nationalist AUR party, came first on Sunday in Romania.

Simion will now face pro-EU Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan in the May 18 second round, which will be closely watched by Brussels and Washington.

The country, a NATO and European Union member of 19 million people, has gained in strategic importance since 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine, which borders Romania. The president represents Romania at EU and NATO summits and can veto EU votes.

Campaigning on a promise to put Romania first, Simion, 38, has said he wants to increase defence spending and reform the EU.

"We are ready to shape our future," Simion declared after winning close to 41 percent of the ballots, double that of runner-up Dan.

Dan, 55, has called on Romanians to vote in the second round so that the country keeps its "pro-Western direction".

"A difficult second round will come with the isolationist candidate," he said.

Far-right parties have made significant gains in several EU countries in the past years, while some EU leaders such as Hungary's Viktor Orban have hardened their tone, most recently emboldened by Trump's victory.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Monday said Romania had offered "a very nice boomerang" to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, echoing far-right accusations that Brussels was behind last year's vote cancellation.

Romania's constitutional court in a shock move in December annulled the vote after far-right politician and NATO critic Calin Georgescu unexpectedly won the first round.

The cancellation came after claims of Russian interference and a massive TikTok campaign that emerged in favour of Georgescu, who was barred from the rerun.

Authorities have stepped up preventive measures and cooperation with TikTok to avoid a repeat of the chaos, which led to several massive protests.

Simion wants "what is best for this country," saleswoman Ana Ferbinteanu, 48, told AFP on Monday in Bucharest.

But others were hoping the eastern European country would continue its pro-EU path.

"I feel there's still hope for us to remain in Europe and to have a pro-Western mindset.... Because I wouldn't want to live in a country where we're forced to turn east," copywriter Bogdan Daradan, 41, said.

Simion, who has donned a cap with Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again", has said he hopes to become Romania's "MAGA president".

While describing himself as "more moderate" than Georgescu, he shares his aversion to what he calls "Brussels' unelected bureaucrats".

The "Simion-Georgescu pair... embodies classic populist rhetoric, while echoing the statements of (US) Vice President JD Vance" who has slammed the election's cancellation, according to Sorina Soare, a political scientist at the University of Florence.

"This election reflects a clear surge of the conservative and traditional electorate, attracted by a desire to break from traditional parties," Soare told AFP.

Simion has called for reform of the EU, like that wanted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, another of his role models.

"Wanting to reform the EU does not mean wanting to leave it," he said, adding it should be "nest for its diverse and sovereign nations -- not as a rigid system enforcing one-size-fits-all policies".

Vowing to restore his country's "dignity" within the bloc, Simion scored well among the large diaspora, getting 60 percent of votes cast abroad.

Advocating for "American and NATO boots on the ground", Simion also said he was "the only candidate who can guarantee that US troops remain in Romania".

More than 1,700 US soldiers are based in Romania.

While frequently denouncing Russia, he opposes sending military aid to Ukraine and wants Romania to reduce support for Ukrainian refugees.

Dan, who narrowly edged out the pro-EU ruling coalition's candidate in the first round, is hoping for a higher turnout that could favour him.

Some 53 percent turned up for the first round.