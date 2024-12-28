On Saturday, hackers targeted approximately ten official websites in Italy, including those of the Foreign Ministry and Milan's two major airports, temporarily disabling them. The country's cyber security agency reported that the attacks caused significant disruptions, although no major issues were reported at the airports themselves.

These cyber intrusions are part of an ongoing trend of digital assaults aimed at critical infrastructure, raising concerns about the vulnerability of key systems in Italy.

The pro-Russian hacker group Noname057(16) claimed responsibility for the cyber attack through a post on Telegram, where they stated that Italy's "Russophobes get a well-deserved cyber response." The group expressed their actions as retaliation for perceived hostility towards Russia, highlighting the growing trend of politically motivated cyber attacks. This statement underscores the increasing use of digital warfare in geopolitical conflicts, as hackers align with state interests to target countries they view as adversaries. The attack on Italy's critical infrastructure is seen as part of a broader effort by such groups to escalate tensions in the digital realm.

The spokesperson stated that the agency promptly assisted the institutions and businesses targeted by the cyber attack, ensuring that its impact was "mitigated" within less than two hours.

A spokesperson for SEA, the company that manages Milan's Linate and Malpensa airports, confirmed that the cyber attack has not caused any disruptions to flights at either airport.

Recently, on December 22, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned that Russia's threat to Europe goes beyond defense, also impacting issues such as illegal immigration and cybersecurity. She made these remarks during an international meeting in Finland.

Tensions between Europe and Moscow have escalated since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In response, the EU has imposed 15 packages of sanctions on Russia, and most member states have offered military support to Kyiv. In response, Russia has been accused of conducting sabotage operations and hybrid attacks across Europe, aiming to disrupt defense support for Ukraine and foster chaos and instability.