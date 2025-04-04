Thai police summoned a prominent American academic on Friday to face charges of insulting the monarchy, a rare case of a foreign national being charged under the kingdom's strict lese-majeste law.

The army filed a complaint against Paul Chambers, a lecturer at Naresuan University in northern Thailand and respected authority on the kingdom's politics, over comments he made in an online discussion.

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his close family are protected from criticism by the lese-majeste law, with each offence punishable by up to 15 years in jail.

Charges under the law have increased dramatically in recent years and critics say it is misused to stifle legitimate debate.

According to a police summons dated Friday and seen by AFP, Chambers is accused of "insulting or showing malice towards the king, queen, heir to the throne, or regent", as well as "introducing counterfeit computer data that could threaten national security".

Chambers told AFP the charge stems from remarks he made during a webinar held last year in which he discussed the relationship between the Thai military and the monarchy during a question-and-answer session.

"I believe I'm the first non-Thai in years to face this charge," he said by phone.

He said that while he felt "intimidated" by the situation, he was being supported by the US embassy and colleagues at the university.

Sunai Phasuk of Human Rights Watch confirmed to AFP that police in Phitsanulok province agreed not to detain Chambers immediately.

Instead, he has been summoned to formally acknowledge the charge at a police station on Tuesday.

Phitsanulok Police did not comment about the case when contacted by AFP.

The royal defamation law, known as 112 from the relevant article of Thailand's criminal code, has been widely criticised by human rights groups for its broad interpretation and harsh penalties.

International watchdogs have expressed concern over its increasing use against academics, activists, and even students.

Charges under 112 grew sharply in the wake of youth-led protests in 2020 that called for reforms to the monarchy's role in public life.

One man in northern Thailand was jailed for at least 50 years for lese-majeste last year, while another woman got 43 years in 2021.

And in 2023 a man was jailed for two years for selling satirical calendars featuring rubber ducks that a court said defamed the king.