French prosecutors on Tuesday demanded sentences of up to 12 years for some of the remaining co-defendants of a man charged with enlisting dozens of strangers to rape his wife while she was drugged and unconscious.

On Monday, prosecutors requested a maximum 20-year jail term for Dominique Pelicot, who has been trial in the southern city of Avignon since September with 49 other men for organising the rapes and sexual abuse of Gisele Pelicot, now his former wife.

One man is being tried in absentia.

The case has sparked horror, protests and a debate about male violence in France.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of protesters staged new demonstrations across the country against violence targeting women.

Public prosecutor Jean-Francois Mayet asked for a 12-year sentence for Boris M., 37, who claimed during the hearings that he, too, was a victim.

"He says he was a victim of Dominique Pelicot, like Gisele Pelicot," Mayet said.

But, the judge added: "At no time did he seek or obtain Gisele Pelicot's consent."

"In reality, he was pleased with the situation presented to him" by the main defendant.

Many of the accused argued in court that they believed Pelicot's claim that they were participating in a libertine fantasy, in which his wife had consented to sexual contact and was only pretending to be asleep.

Among them, 33 have also claimed they were not in their right minds when they abused or raped Gisele Pelicot, a defence not backed by any of the psychological reports compiled by court-appointed experts.

Prosecutors also sought a 12-year jail term for Cyril B., 47, who "was well aware Gisele Pelicot should not be woken up", and for Thierry P., 54, who said Dominique Pelicot was "solely responsible", the judge said.

On Monday, prosecutors requested a 17-year prison sentence for one defendant, Jean-Pierre M., 63, who applied Pelicot's practices against his own wife to rape her a dozen times, sometimes in Pelicot's presence.

Some defence lawyers have described the sentencing demands as "staggering" and "out of proportion", alleging the public prosecutor's office was under pressure from "public opinion".

"I fear what will happen next," said Louis-Alain Lemaire, a lawyer for four defendants.

The trial has made Gisele Pelicot, who insisted the hearings be held in public, a feminist icon in the fight of women against sexual abuse.

Prosecutor Mayet praised her "courage" and "dignity", thanking her for allowing the hearings to be held in public.

The verdicts and sentencing are expected by December 20.