Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday touted the creation of a new "multipolar world order" at the BRICS summit, a gathering of world leaders he hopes will show that Western attempts to isolate Moscow over its Ukraine offensive have failed.

The meeting in the city of Kazan is the largest diplomatic forum in Russia since Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in 2022, triggering a barrage of Western sanctions and international condemnation.

Around 20 leaders, including from China, India, Turkey and Iran, are gathering in the central city of Kazan, where they will address topics such as developing a BRICS-led international payment system and the conflict in the Middle East.

Moscow sees the platform as an alternative to Western-led international organisations like the G7 -- a position supported by key ally Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"The process of forming a multipolar world order is underway, a dynamic and irreversible process," Putin said at the official opening of the summit.

The BRICS organisation was "strengthening its authority in international affairs", Putin said, as he called on its members to consider how they could address the most pressing issues on the global agenda, including "acute regional conflicts".

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Russia on Wednesday to attend the summit, his first visit to the country for more than two years, which has drawn scorn from Ukraine.

Putin hailed Moscow's close ties and "strategic partnerships" with its partners during talks on Tuesday with leaders including Xi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Xi, meanwhile, praised China's "profound" ties with Russia in what he called a "chaotic" world.

Russia and China's relations have "injected strong impetus into the development, revitalisation and modernisation of the two countries", Xi said.

Putin said he saw relations between Beijing and China as a foundation of global "stability."

Security in Kazan is tight around the summit, AFP journalists at the venue reported.

The surrounding Tatarstan region, around 1,000 kilometres from the Ukraine border, has previously been hit in drone attacks launched by Kyiv.

But Moscow is intent on not letting the conflict overshadow the summit, and is laying out a warm welcome for the arriving leaders.

Women wearing traditional Tatar costumes greeted the arriving delegations, who were offered sweet Tatar pastries made from flour and honey.

Starting in 2009 with four members -- Brazil, Russia, India and China -- BRICS has since expanded to include other emerging nations such as South Africa, Egypt and Iran.

Underpinning his vision of the group as a challenge to the West, Putin will hold separate talks with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday.

He will also meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey, a NATO member, is casting itself as a possible mediator between Russia and Ukraine and strives for warm relations with Moscow.

Guterres will hold talks with Putin on Thursday, where the pair will discuss the Ukraine conflict, the Kremlin said.

Kyiv has railed against UN chief Guterres' trip.

"The UN Secretary General declined Ukraine's invitation to the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. He did, however, accept the invitation to Kazan from war criminal Putin," its foreign ministry said in a post on X.

The UN chief's spokesperson said the trip was part of his regular attendance at "organisations with large numbers of important member states" and said it offered a chance to "reaffirm his well known positions" on the Ukraine conflict "and the conditions for just peace".

Modi, who is also casting himself as a possible peacemaker, called for a quick end to the conflict during talks with Putin on Tuesday.

"We have been in constant touch over the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," Modi told Putin after the two shook hands and embraced.

"We believe that disputes should only be resolved peacefully. We totally support efforts to quickly restore peace and stability," the Indian leader added.

India has walked a tightrope since the Ukraine conflict began, pledging humanitarian support for Kyiv while avoiding explicit condemnation of Moscow's actions.

Moscow has been steadily advancing on the battlefield in eastern Ukraine this year as it strengthens ties with the likes of China, Iran and North Korea.