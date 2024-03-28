There are two sides to everything in life, and success, although undeniably desired, is no exception. While business growth propels personal fulfillment, financial independence, and entrepreneurial satisfaction, it puts friendships and relationships on trial, often resulting in their end. Improvement changes priorities and mindsets, disconnecting successful people from those at different stages in life.

Mutually beneficial friendships where all parties feel inspired and elevated are crucial in sustaining a high-level life and business with personal gratification. Gobundance, an elite membership club for high-achievers, answers entrepreneurs' need for meaningful connections, offering a one-of-a-kind chance to join a thought-provoking, educating community that holds you accountable to what you dare to dream.

Redefining connections beyond surface-level similarities, Gobundance offers an annual membership for those entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and executives who dream beyond imagination, always reaching high. All application forms are thoroughly analyzed, and all applicants' backgrounds are checked, ensuring Gobundance accepts only those committed to integrity, growth, and fulfilling experiences.

Gobundance's origins date back to 1997 when a chance encounter intertwined David Osborn's and Pat Hiban's paths. In 2004, the two entrepreneurs met Tim Rhode, forming a friendship based on accountability and challenging each other to grow 1% better every day. After years of annual trips, checking off boxes from their bucket lists together, and constant support, The Three Amigos realized a community that understands the struggles of success and continuously challenges you to improve is the fool-proof winning formula. When David, Pat, and Tim met Mike McCarthy, the fun adventures turned into a business, and Gobundance was formed. Created to offer accountability, connection, inspiring conversations, and a chance to form meaningful relationships, the membership club has grown from 49 members in 2014 to nearly 1000 in 2024.

Matt King, the current CEO of Gobundance, joined the company as a volunteer and is relentlessly committed to providing value to the members, gaining recognition, respect, and trust. Since 2022, Matt has been leading by example set by the four founders, adding his own unique flare to the club. "My goal has always been living with integrity and becoming the best version of myself, including being the best husband and father I could," adds Matt. "Since 2022, I've been committed to relaying these values to Gobundance's members while respecting the foundations set by David, Pat, Tim, and Mike."

What started as friends taking trips where they'd set quantifiable goals and hold each other accountable turned into a thriving membership club for successful men. Through meeting other business owners, entrepreneurs, and high-achievers, the four founders realized that through collective experiences, following certain guidelines, and commitment, every man can become the father, husband, friend, family member, and entrepreneur he dreams of being. Years of trial, error, and feedback have resulted in the creation of the six pillars of Gobundance, which were rewritten over time and perfected to the last detail. The pillars, or Gobundance's key to achieving a life of abundance, are:

❖ Age-Defying Health - life is best experienced in peak physical condition,

❖ Extreme Accountability - connections that ensure members follow through on their commitments,

❖ Horizontal Income - investing in income that's independent of time,

❖ Bucket List Adventures - making the most of the finite time on Earth,

❖ Authentic Relationships - helping men become exceptional fathers, friends, sons, and community leaders,

❖ Genuine Contribution - giving back to communities fuels a sense of purpose.

According to the founders of Gobundance, the six pillars are essential in living a holistic, fulfilling life and achieving success beyond wealth. With members being the company's nucleus, Gobundance focuses on connections as meaningful as they are strategic, exclusive opportunities for growth, such as workshops and educational courses, and involving members' families in the community.

Extending the impact beyond members, Gobundance offers the Tribe of Millionaires Podcast, hosted by Jaime Gruber. In each episode, Jaime explores the journeys of successful individuals and has authentic conversations with guests about their stories, challenges, and motivations.

"Gobundance is all about creating strong relationships that help men be successful, not just business-wise, but in all aspects of life. Watching our members excel in all aspects of life, from relationships and personal fulfillment to finances and entrepreneurship, is extremely gratifying," adds Matt King. "We believe in creating a life of abundance, rich in experiences, meaningful relationships, and impact. There's more to success than wealth, and I hope to help more executives, business owners, and thought leaders realize it."