KEY POINTS Regian Eersel's reign sees him taking on a Russian hard-hitter in June

Kade Ruotolo faces one of Europe's top Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu stars in the co-main event

Superbon Singha Mawynn and Nieky Holzkien are also set to fight on the card

ONE Championship has established itself as one of the biggest combat sports entities in the world thanks to their willingness to become the home of many different disciplines, and the promotion once again plans to showcase it.

The organization announced that it will be once again heading to the legendary grounds of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on June 10 (June 9 in the United States) with ONE Fight Night 11 where it will be headlined by lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai champion Regian Eersel defending his belt in "The Art of Eight Limbs."

The Surinamese-Dutch star has been an unstoppable force of nature since making his way to the Singapore-based outfit in 2018, stomping out his opposition en route to a perfect 9-0 record thus far.

Fans last saw "The Immortal" knockout Thailand's Sinsamut Klinmee in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 9 on March 17 with a solid punch to the body in the fourth round.

The pair have squared off before for the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai belt in October 2022 for the inaugural belt and Eersel winning via split decision necessitated last month's rematch.

Though he only has two knockouts to his name under ONE Championship's banner, Eersel enjoys taking his time with his opponents, slowly breaking down their will to fight with well-placed leg kicks and stiff body shots.

His opponent at ONE Fight Night 11 may be the most dangerous fighter he has faced though in the form of the debuting Dmitry Menshikov.

The 25-year-old Russian has a stellar record of 27-2 while remaining unbeaten in 11 bouts with 19 knockouts to his name–more than enough power to potentially pull off the upset.

With two heavy-handed strikers in the main event, fans of the fine art of submission grappling will also have their fill at the show with Kade Ruotolo defending his ONE lightweight submission grappling title against Tommy Langaker in the co-main event.

Ruotolo laid claim to the belt in October 2022 when he made multi-time combat Sambo champion Uali Kurzhev and made him submit via heel hook.

He would go on to have a successful defense against Matheus Gabriel two months later, winning via unanimous decision.

As for Langaker, the Norwegian star has also remained undefeated in his last two bouts with the Singapore-based combat sports promotion, also beating Kurzhev via submission in February and a win over Renato Canuto via unanimous decision in August 2022.

It is worth noting that he earned $50,000 performance bonuses for his two wins and the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belter will look to add another to his resume alongside the lightweight submission grappling belt.

Other fights on the card are as follows: