Carlos Alcaraz bids to book his place in the French Open last 16 on Friday, with defending women's champion Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka also in third-round action at Roland Garros.

Second seed Alcaraz eased through his opening two matches in Paris, despite dropping a set against Hungary's Fabian Marozsan.

Next up is a third-round meeting in the night session with 69th-ranked Bosnian Damir Dzumhur, who has made the last 32 for the first time since 2018 but struggled with a knee injury during his win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz is the title favourite at Roland Garros after securing the Monte Carlo Masters and Italian Open trophies in the build-up to the clay-court major.

He has reached the second week in 10 of his last 11 Slam appearances.

"If I lose the focus in Grand Slams, in matches (that are) the best-of-five, it's much better to refocus your attention," he said.

"You have more time, you have more sets just to be back if you lose your focus a bit."

The 22-year-old Spaniard would secure a match against either American 13th seed Ben Shelton or Italian surprise package Matteo Gigante with a victory.

World number 167 Gigante, playing in the main draw of a major for the second time, downed former finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round.

Eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti arrived in Paris as one of the form players in the world after following a runner-up finish in Monte Carlo with semi-final runs in Madrid and Rome.

The Italian has not dropped a set yet and has Argentina's world number 97 Mariano Navone next in his sights.

"After the final in Monte Carlo there was I think a boost of confidence, of something inside that I needed to have," said Musetti.

Danish 10th seed Holger Rune, who has never failed to reach the last 16, plays Frenchman Quentin Halys in his third-round match.

Four-time winner Swiatek has dispelled some of the doubts surrounding her form with two comprehensive wins and takes on unseeded Romanian Jaqueline Cristian on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The Polish star brushed aside former US Open champion Emma Raducanu for the loss of just three games in round two, as she looks to reach a first final since lifting the French Open trophy last year.

"I have been feeling good, and that's it," said Swiatek, hoping to become the first woman to win four successive Roland Garros titles since Suzanne Lenglen 102 years ago.

"We'll see what's going to happen in the future. But for sure these two matches were pretty solid, so I'm happy with the performance."

Swiatek could set up a tie against either former Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina or 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

World number one Sabalenka continues her tilt at a maiden Roland Garros title against Serbian left-hander Olga Danilovic in the opening match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The Belarusian has not played Danilovic since a win in Madrid Open qualifying seven years ago.

"She's playing great tennis. So am I," said Sabalenka. "It's going to be a fight. I love challenges, and I'm excited to face her."

Chinese eighth seed Zheng Qinwen plays Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko in an intriguing clash on Court Simonne Mathieu.

The Olympic champion is hoping to extend her eight-match winning streak at Roland Garros after taking gold at the Paris Games last summer, but 18-year-old Mboko has already won five times on her run after coming through qualifying.

"I'm expecting a big fight. I'm going to bring out a big fight against her," said Mboko.

"I think it's going to be a very hard battle for me."

Fourth seed Jasmine Paolini, the 2024 losing finalist, continues her campaign against Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva, while Elina Svitolina targets a third straight last-16 appearance against American Bernarda Pera.