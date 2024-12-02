A remote Greek island is offering free houses and thousands of dollars in cash for young families to move there so they can bolster the island's dwindling population, according to a report.

Antikythera, an island located between Crete and the Peloponnese, Greece is offering €500, or about $530, per month for three years to encourage young families to move there, as reported by The Express.

"Antikythera has only 45 permanent residents as of now, so it's a tranquil and close-knit community," Wayne Mills, head of operations at international shipping company Seven Seas Worldwide, told the outlet.

In addition to the approximately $19,000 per year stipend, the country is also offering free housing and food.

Visitors and locals can access the island, which is less than 8 miles in size, via ferry from the nearby island of Kythira. People can also reach Antikythera from the port of Kissamos in Crete.

Priority will be given to families who already have children, as well as those with skilled workers, as previously reported by The Travel.

Greece is not the only country to come up with incentives like this. Italy previously pledged to pay thousands of dollars to new residents to get them to move to less populated towns in Tuscany, Forbes reported in July.

Originally published by Latin Times.