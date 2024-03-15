Amid attempts to understand the universe better, the meeting point of scientific investigation and metaphysical phenomena sparks ongoing interest. Mediumship, often disregarded in scientific discussions, offers a distinctive subject for exploration.

One researcher, Dr. Lenore Matthew, Ph.D., MSW, is at the forefront of this exploration, applying rigorous methodologies to a complex topic. Dr. Matthew's work combines her academic background as a Doctor of Social Work specializing in research and evidence-based practice with her personal experiences.

Her own intuitive abilities unexpectedly awoke amidst the loss of her late husband. This led her to formally study evidential mediumship to develop her abilities as well as understand why they emerged.

"Science and spirituality are not at odds. They actually work beautifully together, balancing and informing one another, if we only get curious about how this happens and have an open mind about what our inquiries may find," Dr. Matthew states.

The Research Lab

Having worked in research and evaluation positions with international humanitarian organizations, including the United Nations, Dr. Matthew founded a research lab to explore evidence of intuitive experiences.

With expertise in program evaluation research, evidence-based practice, and trauma and grief support, Dr. Matthew integrates her experience as a trained evidential medium as well as a survivor of traumatic loss into her research. Awakened by the unexpected passing of her husband, Dr. Matthew's mediumship became the catalyst for a journey toward healing.

Current Studies: Navigating Grief Through Mediumship

In this study, Dr. Matthew is investigating the effects of multiple mediumship readings on widows' mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being, as well as their grieving processes. Utilizing a phenomenological approach, the research aims to generate evidence contributing to the evolution of mental health care for individuals who have experienced the loss of a partner and have consulted mediums to help them through their grief.

Data collection included qualitative surveys and in-depth interviews and aimed to capture the transformative effects of receiving mediumship readings over time.

Dr. Matthew plans to publish preliminary findings in the upcoming year and has already shared insights at conferences and professional associations. She is also seeking grants to support holistic healing programs for people navigating trauma and grief.

Upcoming Evaluations and Clinical Trials in 2024

Looking forward, Dr. Matthew plans evaluation analyses for the Continued Connection program in 2024, with subsequent plans for formal clinical trials. The primary objective is to integrate this approach into traditional grief therapy approaches.

The program suggests that communicating with departed loved ones is not only possible – it is profoundly beneficial for the healing and grieving process.

It is an online initiative designed for individuals seeking healing and a lasting connection with their departed loved ones. It includes 15 practical exercises, such as activities focused on developing one's psychic senses, meditation, and recognizing signs from departed loved ones. Offering lifetime access, participants can explore these diverse practices at their own pace, benefitting from a versatile and comprehensive approach to developing mediumship abilities.

With a commitment to integrating empirical evidence, Dr. Matthew's research lab serves as a platform for rigorous investigation of cutting-edge issues in human well-being and psychology. Pushing the envelope, her ongoing studies and clinical programs exemplify Dr. Matthew's dedication to bridging spirituality and traditional mental health care.