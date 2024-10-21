Reuters To Put Up Paywall For News Content
The company president says the added revenue would pay for more coverage and investigations
Reuters has announced it is going to start charging for users to read its content
The 173-year-old global newsgathering organization, owned by Thomson Reuters, says it will move to a subscription model for its website and app.
The "modest" fee will be $1 a week billed every 4 weeks, Reuters President Paul Bascobert said in an email to registered users on Monday.
"There is a small discount for annual subscriptions, but there will be no upfront discount games, no surprise increases, and you can cancel anytime," Bascobert said. "It's a deliberately simple plan designed to bring the world together around common facts and information."
The organization is overseen by an independent board of trustees. Reuters says it employs 2,600 staff journalists globally at more than 200 locations.
"We are on the front lines of conflicts, stalking the halls of government, and reporting from inside corporate boardrooms," Bascobert said. "That is why the world's news outlets, financial institutions, companies, governments – and importantly, you – rely on us to deliver the truth. We take that responsibility very seriously."
He says the pricing will be global, transparent and direct.
"The world finds itself in a precarious moment for trusted information. Misinformation, slanted viewpoints, and unreliable news sources are on the rise, making it harder to know what's real and who to trust," he added. "We have decided to expand our work to both cover more and bring our work to more of the world."
He noted that a small number of articles would remain free a month before a reader his the paywall.
"There will also be important news moments where we will make sure our news is available to all," Bacostert said.
He says the added revenue would pay for broader coverage, deeper investigations, more innovative products and special subscriber experiences.
Reuters users previously had free access to the content but had to have a registered account.
