AI is expected to see big changes in 2025, with improvements in supercomputers, technology and regulations, all of which will impact industries and everyday life, from AI training to its growing role in internet searches and political polling.

Experts predict this year will be a game-changer, with surprising developments and trends that will shape the future of AI. Take a look:

AI Agents Take Center Stage

One of the most significant trends experts agree on is the rise of AI agents—autonomous programs that think, learn, and act on their own.

Pascal Bornet, author of "Irreplaceable: The Art of Standing Out in the Age of Artificial Intelligence," predicts these agents will become indispensable collaborators, anticipating needs and solving problems before we even notice.

Ben Torben-Nielsen, an AI consultant, highlights how combining AI agents with smaller language models could streamline business operations by automating tools and workflows.

Eduardo Ordax, who works on big data, analytics and artificial intelligence, adds that AI agents could significantly boost productivity, potentially tripling the gains seen with large language models (LLMs).

AI: The New Key to Business Success

Generative AI will become a crucial tool for businesses in 2025, helping with everything from content creation to workflow optimization.

Experts like Ahmed Banafa, a technology expert and engineering professor at San Jose State University, and Julia McCoy, founder of AI tech consultancy, predict that AI integration will give companies a major edge, enabling them to reduce workforces while maintaining or even increasing output.

"Companies that successfully implement AI-led processes will be able to reduce their workforces by 95%+ while maintaining or increasing output. We'll see examples of $100M+ companies operating with just two or three people assisted by agentic AI systems. This represents a fundamental reshaping of how businesses operate and where value accrues," McCoy said.

Torben-Nielsen warns that failing to adopt AI could lead to business closures, similar to what happened when companies resisted e-commerce.

Rising Costs for AI Integration

Torben-Nielsen also cautions that AI integration will become much more expensive in 2025. While the cost per token for language models may drop, widespread adoption will drive up operational costs, leaving many businesses facing unexpectedly high AI expenses, he pointed out.

AI Meets Robotics

AI will expand beyond desktops and mobile devices into everyday robots, changing how we interact with the world. Bornet and Banafa predict that wearables and smart devices will seamlessly integrate into our environments, helping tackle complex challenges in areas like logistics, accessibility, healthcare, and education.

"Robots will no longer feel futuristic but everyday; wearables and smart devices will merge seamlessly with our environments, making AI a tactile and visible presence. These advancements will tackle ever more complex challenges, from global logistics to personal accessibility, laying the groundwork for a better, more equitable world," Bornet stated.

"AI systems capable of processing and integrating diverse data types — text, images, audio and video — will achieve a significantly deeper level of contextual understanding. This will enable more human-like interactions and revolutionize applications in fields such as education, healthcare and entertainment. This progress will be fueled by advancements in computational power and the growing availability of large, multimodal datasets," Banafa said.

Stricter AI Regulations Ahead

Banafa is the only expert to mention the regulatory crackdown on AI in the future. He predicts global regulations will focus on transparency, ethical use, and accountability, ensuring safer AI applications while slowing unchecked progress.

Mergers and Shifting Business Models

As generative AI providers face rising costs, Ordax expects a wave of mergers and market consolidation, with a few major companies dominating the field. AI labs will likely shift from providing pure models to offering software solutions, reshaping the industry landscape.