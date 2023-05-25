KEY POINTS Helen Holland's son said his mother died after suffering multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries

Buckingham Palace and London police sent their condolences to Holland's family

An eyewitness to the incident blamed the black screens placed in the area for King Charles' coronation

An 81-year-old woman in the United Kingdom died nearly two weeks after being hit by a police motorcycle escorting King Charles III's sister-in-law, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The family of Helen Holland said the victim fought "for her life for nearly two weeks... but irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle," BBC News reported.

Holland was in London to visit her sister when she was hit by a police escort of the Duchess of Edinburgh at the junction of West Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court on May 10.

Holland's family said the victim plunged into a coma following the incident. Police said the elderly woman remained in critical condition as of Friday.

The victim's son, Martin Holland, said his mother died after "suffering multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries."

Holland's grandson, Joe Strutter Holland, expressed his sadness over the passing of his grandmother.

In a Facebook post, Joe said Holland was "one of the kindest and most joyful souls you'll ever of had the pleasure of meeting. Taken before her time," the Daily Mail reported.

The victim's family described her as "sprightly for her age" and said that "nothing stopped her [from] living life to the [fullest]."

Holland had four children, 10 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren at the time of her death.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace said Duchess Sophie, who is married to the King's youngest brother Prince Edward, was "deeply saddened" by the news of Holland's death and sent her "deepest condolences" to all the family.

On May 11, a day after the tragic incident, the British royal family released a statement saying the duchess was "grateful for the swift response of emergency services."

Buckingham Palace added that Duchess Sophie's "heartfelt thoughts and prayers" are with Holland and her family.

Chief Superintendent Richard Smith, the head of the Metropolitan Police's royalty and specialist protection unit, also conveyed their condolences to the victim's family, saying colleagues across the Met are feeling the "tragic outcome."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct, which investigates the most serious incidents involving police officers, said it is investigating the matter.

IOPC said its inquiry was "at an early stage" and appealed to all witnesses to the incident to come forward.

The police watchdog added it has been in touch with Holland's family to keep them in the loop of its investigation.

Martin Hennessy, a 62-year-old eyewitness to the incident, blamed the incident on the black screens placed around a square brick electricity unit close to the crossing.

Hennessy told the Daily Mail that the screens were placed there as part of attempts to "decorate" the area for King Charles' coronation, but they blocked pedestrians from seeing oncoming traffic.

"I was there soon after it happened and it was carnage. The poor lady was flung about 40ft along the road and paramedics were attending to her," Hennessy said.