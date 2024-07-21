Russia announced on Sunday that its military successfully intercepted two U.S. strategic bombers over the Barents Sea, preventing them from entering Russian airspace. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, MiG-29 and MiG-31 fighter jets were dispatched to identify and monitor the U.S. aircraft.

The Ministry stated on Telegram that the U.S. bombers were confirmed to be B-52H models. This incident underscores ongoing tensions between the two nations regarding airspace and territorial boundaries in the Arctic region.

"As the Russian fighter jets approached, the American strategic bombers adjusted their flight course... and subsequently turned away from the state border of the Russian Federation," the ministry said.

The Russian warplanes conducted their operation in accordance with international regulations governing airspace over neutral waters, the ministry added. The Pentagon had not responded to Russia's claims at the time of reporting.

Russia has previously reported similar incidents involving its aircraft intercepting military planes from NATO countries near its borders, particularly during heightened tensions related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Last week, NATO leaders vowed to deliver $43 billion in military aid to Ukraine over the coming year to enhance its defense capabilities against Russia. Additionally, they declared that Ukraine's path to joining the Western military alliance is now "irreversible."

In June, Moscow accused the United States of using its reconnaissance drone flights over neutral waters in the Black Sea to help Ukraine strike the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula.