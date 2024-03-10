Russian shelling of towns in eastern Ukraine killed three people Sunday while a Moscow strike on a residential building in the town of Myrnograd wounded a dozen, Kyiv said.

Ukraine also said Moscow launched missile attacks on the northeastern Kharkiv region and sent attack drones across the centre and south of the country.

Russia, meanwhile, said one woman was killed in Ukrainian shelling of a border village.

Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for more than two years, with intense fighting in the east and regular attacks far from the frontline.

"Three people died as a result of today's shelling in the Donetsk region," the head of the embattled region Vadym Filashkin said on social media.

He said rescuers pulled out two bodies "from under the rubble of a house" in the town of Dobropillya, which he said Russia attacked with Iranian-made Shahed drones at night.

A 66-year-old man was also killed in the frontline town of Chasiv Yar, Filashkin said.

Further south, a Russian night-time strike on the east Ukrainian town of Myrnograd wounded a dozen people, Kyiv said.

"In Myrnograd, the number of victims of the missile attack has increased to 12 people," Filashkin said.

Myrnograd is a town in the Donetsk region around 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the frontline with Russian forces.

Local prosecutors earlier said Russia struck a residential neighbourhood with three S-300 missiles around 3:00 am.

The prosecutor's office said the strike wounded a "16-year-old boy, five women and five men aged 34 to 95" and that 17 "high rise buildings" were damaged in explosions.

Officials published photographs of destroyed cars and blackened walls of typical Soviet-era housing blocks with debris outside.

Kyiv also said Russia launched more than two dozen Iranian-made Shahed attack drones across central and southern regions, including the Kyiv region.

"As a result of combat operations, 35 'Shaheds' were shot down" over 10 regions, the air force said on social media.

It said the drones were downed over central and southern Ukraine.

Russia on Sunday said Ukrainian shelling killed a woman in the border village of Kulbaki, some 10 kilometres (six miles) from Ukraine in the Kursk region.

"As a result of a direct hit from a shell, a residential building caught fire and a local woman died. Her husband had extensive burns and is now receiving qualified medical care," Kursk governor Roman Starovoyt said.

In Moscow-occupied Ukraine, Russian-installed official Denis Pushilin said Kyiv had shelled a bread factory at night in the city of Gorlovka, wounding four workers.