A wave of advertisements encouraging people to join the military has been launched in Russia's western Yaroslavl region, promising would-be recruits salaries comparable to what doctors usually make, according to reports.

These advertisements were posted on the official social media pages of many cities, towns and districts across Yaroslavl Wednesday, local outlet Novosti Yaroslavl reported.

Residents, who must be at least 18 years old and fit for service, will receive 295,000 rubles, or around $3,865, just for signing a military service contract, according to the outlet.

Russia's Ministry of Defense (MoD) will shoulder the 195,000 rubles, while Yaroslavl Gov. Mikhail Yevrayev will pay for the remaining 100,000 rubles.

A recruit's monthly salary will then depend on their military rank, position and length of service, but it should supposedly be around 200,000 rubles ($2,625).

This is comparable to what Russian doctors or software developers might make, independent news outlet Meduza reported.

Those who accept contracts in Yaroslavl will also receive 50,000 rubles ($655) for every kilometer they advance in while part of an assault squad, as well as another 8,000 rubles ($105) each day for being involved in "active offensive operations," per Novosti Yaroslavl.

In addition to the salaries and bonuses, people who participate in Russia's invasion of Ukraine were promised tax holidays and insurance too, among other benefits.

City authorities in Russia's Novosibirsk region have started to ask apartment building managers to post advertisements that were similar to the ones that appeared in Yaroslavl on community notice boards, according to Siberian Telegram news source Tayga.info.

Authorities have even invited local schools to post information about Russian contract service on their websites, according to a report by independent news outlet 7x7.

Similar campaigns are allegedly taking place in Pyatigorsk, Kursk and other Russian cities.

The Russian MoD plans to recruit 400,000 contract soldiers this year, but the campaign was expected to launch on April 1, reported Radio Svoboda, the Russian service of the United States government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio.

Russia's government is likely conducting a hybrid force generation campaign to avoid declaring a formal second wave of mobilization, the Institute for the Study of War, an American think tank, said in a Wednesday assessment of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the "partial" mobilization of 300,000 servicemembers last September, the first such initiative in Russia since World War II.

Russian media reported the following month that up to 700,000 citizens had left the country after Putin delivered his decree, a claim that Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov shot down.