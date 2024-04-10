Dr. Gary Kompothecras, a pillar of the Sarasota community, has built a remarkable career as a multi-faceted entrepreneur. From his roots in chiropractic medicine to his innovative ventures in accident attorney referrals, real estate development, and even movie production, Dr. Kompothecras exemplifies the drive and creativity that fuel Sarasota's success story.

Asked how he came up with the idea to concentrate the referral business around a 1-800 number, Kompothecras says, "I just wanted to have something that people could remember easily."

Perhaps Dr. Kompothecras' most recognizable achievement is the 1-800-ASK-GARY accident attorney referral service. This company, a testament to his vision, has flourished into a 28-office powerhouse across three states, generating an impressive $100 million in annual revenue. It stands as a prime example of Dr. Kompothecras' ability to identify a need and develop a solution that benefits both consumers and legal professionals.

Dr. Gary Kompothecras' commitment extends beyond the business world. He is a dedicated philanthropist who has championed autism awareness. Additionally, he is known for his unwavering generosity, extending a helping hand to those in need within the community being described as a generous friend who has helped those in need.

Dr. Kompothecras' journey is a testament to the American spirit of entrepreneurship. He is a complex individual, admired for his achievements yet sometimes subject to criticism for his business practices. Regardless of perspective, there is no denying his impact on Sarasota. Dr. Kompothecras stands as a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs, demonstrating the power of dedication, creativity, and a commitment to giving back.

A Multifaceted Entrepreneur

About 1-800-ASK-GARY

1-800-ASK-GARY is a free referral service dedicated to connecting accident victims with qualified medical professionals and experienced attorneys. With a focus on exceptional service across the stature, 1-800-ASK-GARY helps people navigate the complexities following a car accident and get the support they deserve.

