Sarfraz Hajee is the founder of GHS Investments and a philanthropist, particularly for youth. He supports several nonprofits that work on providing clean water access and education in rural areas for orphaned children. Hajee is passionate about using sports with his children to inspire them to become future leaders. His belief in the transformative power of fitness stems from personal experience and seeing myriad examples of how sports have helped shape children into resilient, disciplined, and goal-oriented individuals.

Through his work, Hajee emphasizes that sports can be a powerful tool for nurturing leadership and setting young athletes on a path to becoming successful business professionals.

The Role of Sports in Child Development

According to Sarfraz Hajee, sports play an instrumental role in child development by fostering physical, emotional, and social skills. Sports are not only about athletic prowess; they provide an environment where children learn vital life skills such as discipline, perseverance, teamwork, and leadership. For Hajee, the field or the court becomes a classroom for teaching lessons beyond the game's rules.

Research backs Hajee's stance. A Barça Foundation and UNICEF report found that sports participation significantly boosts children's educational and personal development. Children who engage in sports tend to show better academic performance and enhanced cognitive skills. The report emphasizes that sports promote self-confidence, leadership abilities, and social skills, all essential for business thriving.

The Social and Emotional Benefits of Sports

Sarfraz Hajee highlights that sports provide children with more than physical fitness—they teach emotional intelligence (EQ) and social awareness. In a team setting, kids learn to work with others, respect their peers, and navigate conflicts. The ability to collaborate with others, understand different perspectives, and manage emotions under pressure are vital qualities of future leaders.

The University of San Diego's Professional and Continuing Education, PCE, a program dedicated to youth empowerment, supports this notion by pointing out how sports foster inclusivity, empathy, and peacebuilding. Children participating in sports must interact with others from diverse backgrounds, promoting social cohesion and understanding.

Emotional intelligence is a predictor of workplace success, according to a CareerBuilder survey of more than 2600 U.S. hiring managers. 71% of employers value EQ over IQ. For business leaders, having a high level of emotional intelligence will allow them to stay calm under pressure, cultivate relationships, solve problems, handle change, and develop other necessary abilities in this high-pressure field.

Sports as a Catalyst for Academic Success

One of the less-discussed benefits of sports is how they can positively impact academic performance. Sarfraz Hajee argues that the discipline and focus required in sports can be transferred to the classroom. Research has shown that children participating in regular athletic activities often perform better academically due to improved concentration, time management, and problem-solving skills.

A report by Asphalt Green, a nonprofit organization promoting the benefits of sports in New York City, emphasizes that regular physical activity helps children develop better cognitive function, memory, and academic perseverance. When children learn to manage their time effectively between school and sports, they are better prepared to handle academic responsibilities, leading to improved grades and more remarkable achievement.

Young adults who decide to pursue a business career and attend business school will find that these soft and hard skills are essential for success both in their advanced education and in the competitive world of business.

The Association of MBAs (AMBA) and Business Graduates Association (BGA) recently surveyed over 76,000 members from over 150 countries about how employers rate these business graduates. Their findings included:

82% of employers said they met the needs of their company

Related, 39% of employers named the lack of relevant skills as a significant issue in the current employment market, specifically adaptability (44% said), resilience (42%), and innovation (41%).

77% agreed that business graduates were good problem solvers.

Hajee's philosophy aligns with these findings, viewing sports as a vital avenue for emotional growth and mental acuity. The ability to focus on a goal—scoring a point or mastering a skill—directly translates into staying on task in both academic settings and the workforce. By cultivating these essential skills through sports, students are better equipped to meet the demands of today's employers.

Sports and Leadership Development

At the heart of Hajee's advocacy for sports is his belief that athletic participation fosters leadership skills in children. As young athletes engage in teamwork, they often take on roles of responsibility, learn to motivate others and make decisions under pressure. These are the very same qualities that define successful leaders in any field, especially in the fast-paced, demanding environment of business.

Hajee says the leadership lessons learned through sports go beyond the playing field. Whether captaining a soccer team or organizing plays during a basketball game, these experiences teach children to take risks, take charge, communicate effectively, and inspire others to work toward a common goal. This prepares them for future roles in leadership, both in their careers and communities.

The Long-Term Impact of Sports on Future Success

Sarfraz Hajee's perspective reflects a growing understanding of how sports can prepare young people for success in life beyond athletics. By participating in sports, children develop traits that are valued highly in the professional world: discipline, resilience, teamwork, and leadership. For Hajee, these are not just sports-specific skills; they are life skills that will carry children into adulthood, helping them become successful and compassionate business professionals and responsible citizens.

Moreover, according to I9 Sports, athletic activities encourage children to develop essential skills such as time management, goal setting, and communication, which are critical for future academic and career achievements. These skills help children navigate challenges with resilience and confidence—attributes that future leaders must possess.

Organizations like the Barça Foundation and RYTHM Foundation have demonstrated that sports can promote inclusion, social equity, and leadership in young people regardless of their socio-economic status.

