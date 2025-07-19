Scottie Scheffler will take a one-shot lead into Saturday's third round of the British Open at Royal Portrush under the expectation to "dominate", according to his playing partner Matthew Fitzpatrick.

The world number one eased to a magnificent seven-under par 64 in the second round to edge ahead of Fitzpatrick as he bids for a first Claret Jug, which would complete the third leg of a possible career Grand Slam.

Scheffler, who sits at 10-under for the tournament, will tee off at 3:35 pm local time (1435 GMT) alongside England's Fitzpatrick.

"He's going to have the expectation to go out and dominate. He's an exceptional player. He's world number one, and we're seeing Tiger-like stuff," said Fitzpatrick.

"I think the pressure is for him to win the golf tournament."

Fitzpatrick, on nine-under overall, is a shot ahead of 2023 champion Brian Harman and China's Li Haotong, who make up the penultimate group.

With no other player within four strokes of the lead, the pressure is on the chasing pack to make the most of excellent scoring conditions in Northern Ireland and cut the gap.

Home favourite Rory McIlroy will need something spectacular to get back into contention for a second British Open title, getting his third round under way seven shots back.

There were plenty of birdies on offer for the early starters, with Canadian Corey Conners carding a five-under 66 in the first group on the course to reach four-under overall.

But Scheffler will be a strong favourite to close out his fourth major victory.

The American arrived at Portrush following a run of 10 successive top-10 finishes, featuring three wins including the PGA Championship.

Fitzpatrick is hoping to become the first English winner of the British Open since Nick Faldo won his third title in 1992.

He described a missed cut at the Players Championship earlier this year as the lowest point of his career, but has found some form in recent weeks.

The 2022 US Open champion carded a 66 on Friday, rolling in a 23-foot par putt on the 18th.

Harman is targeting a second British Open in three years following his six-shot triumph at Hoylake in 2023.

Li, who finished third on debut at the 2017 British Open, is still in the hunt to become the first Chinese man to lift a major title.

"Definitely want to be comfortable... Will be a lot of pressure for sure, but just have to find a way to deal with that," said Li, playing in his first major since 2022.