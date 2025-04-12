Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic rallied his supporters in Belgrade on Saturday to push back against months of protests against him, telling them he will launch a new political movement.

Serbia has been gripped by a wave of protests since November, when 16 people died in the collapse of the newly renovated Novi Sad station -- a tragedy widely blamed on corruption and poor oversight.

Hundreds of thousands have marched for months against corruption and mis-management, culminating in the biggest protests in decades last month.

But Vucic claims the student-led protests are threatening the Balkan nation's peace and stability, accusing the protesters of being paid by "foreign intelligence agencies".

"All together, with heart and soul, we show that Serbia breathes as one," he said on Instagram.

"That nothing can divide us, because we are connected by the strongest thing -- love for our one and only Serbia."

The event started on Friday with Vucic and ministers joining supporters to carry a 200-metre-long (656 feet) Serbian flag, the "largest in history", according to the president.

On Saturday afternoon, thousands of people, mostly pensioners with some dressed in traditional costumes, strolled along stands set up in central Belgrade.

The stands were offering free grilled meat, sausages, wine, local fruit brandy, known as rakija, as well as traditional peasant shoes or Serbia's national hat sajkaca.

A large stage was erected in front of the national assembly where concerts and political speeches will later be held.

Vucic himself is to address the crowd at 7:00 pm (1700 GMT) to announce the launching of a new political movement.

Former prime minister Milos Vucevic and parliamentary speaker Ana Brnabic mingled with the crowd to greet people and take photos with them.

Several municipalities organised transport of the president's supporters. The latter were also invited by text messages to "come on time to jointly show strong support for the (Vucic's) Serbian Progressive Party's policy".

"We came to support Vucic, to protect our Serbia. This movement should bring change", Milic Mara, a pensioner from Belgrade, told AFP.

One of Serbia's wealthiest businessmen, who owns pro-government Pink TV, set up a party truck throwing confetti and blaring pop and rock music, an alternative to the nationalist-themed songs coming from the main stage.

Jadranka Milic, a construction engineer, danced among the confetti waving a Serbian flag.

"I love it here. I waited for this day -- it's beautiful, free, joyful. I'm here to celebrate the victory of love and friendship," she said.

"This new movement will unite everyone in the country whether you're a party member, a farmer, or an ordinary citizen," assured Isidora Filipovic, a member of the ruling SNS party from the town of Zrenjanin.

She was wrapped in a Serbian flag and wore the traditional sajkaca hat.

At several stands people could write letters to Vucic, join the movement or propose its name.

Meanwhile, in Novi Pazar, some 300 kilometres (186 miles) south of Belgrade, thousands of people protested against the government's policies.

Since last week dozens more have been cycling to Strasbourg, where they are due to arrive on Tuesday, hoping to draw Europe's attention to their anti-corruption fight.