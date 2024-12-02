Sex workers in Belgium have become the first in the world who can sign employment contracts, giving them access to sick days, maternity leave and a pension.

The historic law, which provides these workers with some fundamental rights, such as choosing and refusing clients and stopping an interaction at any time, was passed in May and took effect Sunday.

"I am a very proud Belgium sex worker right now," Mel Meliciousss, a member of the Belgian union of sex workers, UTSOPI, shared on her Instagram. "People who are already working in the industry will be much more protect[ed], and also people who are going to work in the industry also know what their rights are."

Not only can Belgian sex workers now acquire health insurance, family benefits and vacation days, but employers must obtain authorization and meet background requirements, including a clean record regarding prior convictions for sexual assault, human trafficking and fraud, NPR reported.

Employers must also provide a clean, sanitary work environment, which also needs to include a panic button for emergencies.

Originally published by Latin Times