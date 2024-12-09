In an era where the job market is tougher than ever, Gen Z is turning to social media to stand out from the competition. Gone are the days when a traditional resume and cover letter were the standards of applying for jobs; now, creativity, digital fluency, and personality take center stage—often showcased through video.

With platforms like TikTok gaining popularity, job seekers are uploading video resumes and using hashtags like #hiringnow to connect with employers, who are increasingly posting job openings directly on their TikTok pages.

Jackie Vargas, a jobseeker who embraced this approach, recently uploaded a TikTok video aimed at catching the attention of her potential employer. The result? A staggering 55,000 views, and a chance for her personality to shine brighter than any bullet point on a resume.

But Vargas is hardly alone in this trend. Colleen Yu, known on TikTok as @filmwcolleen, also decided to put a creative spin on her application to Jubilee, a media company. In her viral TikTok, which garnered over 346,000 views, Yu introduced herself: "Hi Jubilee, this is my application for your Digital Media Producer role." The response was overwhelming—one commenter shared, "I sent this to my recruiter friend at Jubilee. I hope it works out!"

In a follow-up video, Yu confirmed the good news: Jubilee had invited her to interview.

Take Nicole Vawter, a New Yorker who applied for an internship at Barstool Sports earlier this year. She made a video resume that quickly went viral, amassing over 657,000 views and receiving comments like "hired ASAP" from enthusiastic viewers.

"The employment industry has different values now than it did 10 years ago," says Guy Thornton, founder of Practice Aptitude Tests. "Today, creative skills and digital fluency are in high demand, and a well-crafted TikTok job application can showcase these qualities perfectly."

Eva Chan, a career expert at Resume Genius, adds that "social media doesn't just have to be for passive scrolling—it's a critical tool for proactive job seekers. If you're not incorporating it in your job search, you're leaving opportunities on the table."

Platforms like LinkedIn have long helped professionals create online profiles, and with TikTok's growing popularity, it's quickly becoming another valuable tool for job hunting, Thornton points out.

He explains that submitting a social media clip can make applicants seem more confident, tech-savvy, and on-trend. "When you put yourself on a public platform, you're not only showing your creativity but also your willingness to be seen, which is key in fields like public relations, marketing, and media," he notes. "As more people see success from these videos, it's likely that even more jobseekers will hop on this trend — and rightly so."

Social media is playing an increasingly important role in the job search process. In fact, 86% of job seekers use platforms like TikTok to find jobs, using hashtags like #hiringnow and #jobopportunity. Some even upload their resumes with hashtags like #tiktokresume to stand out.

Employers are also posting job openings directly on TikTok to connect with potential candidates.

However, while creativity is key, Thornton cautions applicants not to get too carried away with humor or gimmicks. It's important to keep things professional and focus on the skills and experience relevant to the job, he adds

"The attention span on social media is short," he says. "So keep your video fast-paced, ensuring that your tone of voice is clear and concise. This can be achieved by creative edits, storytelling, or eye-catching visuals. Close your video with a strong call to action, whether it's inviting your employer to contact you, check out your other content, or reach out for an interview."

As TikTok and other platforms transform job hunting, Gen Z is proving that being tech-savvy and using social media effectively can make you stand out—and ignoring these tools could cost you the job.