Singapore International Airlines is bucking a trend and investing nearly $1 billion to add first-class seats and other upgrades on 41 of its planes.

Many airlines have been removing first-class cabins and expanding business class.

The airline, which has a reputation for luxury, says the retrofitting will be done for two types of 41 Airbus models–i.e., the A350-900 long-haul and the A350-900 ultra-long-range.

Airbus planes are typically reserved for flights with longer routes.

The renovations will also include new first-class cabins in seven A350-900ULR aircraft according to Goh Choon Phong, the airline's Chief Executive Officer.

The airline says passengers will also get more privacy and comfort in redesigned business-class seats that will be available on all 41 planes

The upgrades will include renovated cabins and a newer version of the in-flight entertainment system so passengers can watch personalized movies and shows.

"The new first class and business class seat designs will incorporate thoughtful elements that push the boundaries of comfort, luxury, and modernity, allowing our customers to relax or work effortlessly on board," Phong said. "Premium Economy Class and Economy Class customers can also look forward to refreshed cabin interiors that enhance their travel experience."

The first revamped A350-900 airbus will debut in 2026 and the first A350-900ULR airbus will go into service in 2027.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by 2030.

Dubbed the 'world's best airline,' the airline has a reputation for luxury, but earlier this year, 80 Singapore Airlines passengers experienced brain, skull, and spine injuries on a turbulent flight.

One passenger died from their injuries after the flight hit 'sudden extreme turbulence' abruptly rising and plunging several times.